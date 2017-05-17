Local athletes achieve in the Capital Classic

OTTAWA -

Renfrew County high school athletes opened the track and field season entering the National Capital Classic meet earlier this month.

County athletes won 42 events during two days of competition which began May 4 at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa. Here are the rest of the top four local finalists in the girls events.

Ecole L'Equinoxe's Emily Eadie claimed second place in the midget girls 400-metre run. Jeanne-Lajoie's Thomas Csisztu claimed second place in the senior boys 800-metre run. Csisztu also took second in the senior boys 1,500-metre run. Jeanne-Lajoie's Samarah Jones finished third in the senior girls shot put and fourth in the javelin throw. Equinoxe's Sophie Levasseur took second in the midget girls 800-metre.

Fellowes High School's Nina Harle finished third in the midget girls 200-metre dash. Opeongo High School's Abby McIntyre took fourth in the midget girls 800-metre run. Fellowes' Hallie Wren cliamed third place in the midget girls 80-metre hurdles. In the midget girls 300-metre hurdles, Opeongo's Erin McKechnie finished third, while Maggie Scott, from Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI), took fourth.

Fellowes' Ryan-Lynn Clouthier came in second place in the midget girls long jump, followed by Opeongo's Brianna Zadow, in third. Opeongo's Kinly Rice and Erin Sweeney took third and fourth respectively in the midget girls shot put. Fellowes' Sydney Larocque took second in the midget girls discus throw, followed by Opeongo's Eve Schruoeder in fourth. Abbie Stewart, from Bishop Smith Catholic High School, and Erin Sweeney tied for second in the midget girls javelin throw, followed by Valour's Isabella Jackson.

Bishop Smith's Alexis Foley took third in the junior girls 100-metre dash. Valour's Jessica Rannou and Rileigh Jones claimed third and fourth in the junior girls 200-metre dash. Valour's Mackenzie Deruiter took second in the junior girls 800-metre run. Valour's Addison Oelke finished second in the junior 1,500-metre run. Valour's Maddie Richards was the runner-up in the junior girls 80-metre hurdles, followed by Fellowes' Sara Barber. Maddie Richards took third in the junior girls 300-metre, followed by Valour's Catherine Bell, in fourth.

Alana Cox, from Mackenzie Community School, finished in second place in the junior girls high jump. Opeongo's Maria Howard took second in the junior girls long jump, followed by Bishop Smith's Alexis Foley, in third. Bishop Smith's Tristan Mulvihill took third in the junior girls discus throw, followed by RCI's Kaitlyn Warner. Valour's Remi Lavoie took third in the junior girls javelin throw.

Opeongo's Payton Ziebarth claimed second in both the senior girls 100-metre and 200-metre dash. Mackenzie's Eily Raulick-Dun took second in the senior girls 400-metre, followed by Valour's Kianna Yemen and Enya Schroeder. Eily Raulick-Dun finished second in the senior girls 800-metre run, followed by Fellowes' Rachael Gauthier. In the senior girls 1,500-metre run, Rachael Gauthier took second, followed by Brianna Mitchell. Valour's Jada McInnis finished fourth in the senior girls 100-metre hurdles.

Bishop Smith's Alina Gdaniec took third in the senior girls high jump. Fellowes' Megan Malley finished second in the senior girls long jump, followed by Fellowes' Trinity Adams-Walker, in third, and Opeongo's Phyllis Verch and Kathleen Barr, both who tied for fourth. Valour's Paige Woodrow came in fourth in the senior girls discus throw, while Opeongo's Marianne Van Massenhoven claimed third in the senior girls shot put. Opeongo's Cassidy Resmer finished third in the senior girls javelin throw, followed by Valour's Jada McInnis, in fourth. Valour's Alyssa Morris took second in the girls 3,000-metre open run. Bishop Smith's Tara Bradley took third in the girls 1,500-metre steeplechase open. Fellowes' Clare Musclow came in second place in the girls open triple jump, followed by Kathleen Barr.

