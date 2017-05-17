LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Laurentian Valley will be commemorating Canada;’s sesquicentennial by providing 150 free maple tree saplings to residents.

Even before the maple leaf was displayed on Canada’s flag in 1965, the maple tree had long been associated with Canada. By 1996, the tree was officially proclaimed as the country’s arboreal emblem.

As planting trees is a great way to commemorate an event or celebrate a milestone, the township is giving away the 150 free maple saplings to encourage residents to honour their country’s birthday by planting its national tree.

The maple tree saplings giveaway highlights the township’s tagline ‘Grow With Us’ as well as the Canada 150th celebrations.

“Laurentian Valley residents have really embraced the township’s new logo and tagline ‘Grow With Us’,” said Mayor Steve Bennett in a press release. “Providing 150 residents with maple tree saplings they can plant in their own yards to mark Canada’s 150th birthday seemed like the perfect way to continue the momentum.”

“While 150 was chosen to represent Canada’s 150, if there is a demand for more saplings we will certainly provide additional trees,” he added.

The saplings arrived at the township's municipal office this past week and residents are encouraged to pick up their tree before they’re all gone. A notice has been posted on the ‘LV Celebrates Canada 150’ Facebook page. There is a limit of one sapling her family and they will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

For more information on this and other Canada 150 events, visit the ‘LV Celebrates Canada 150’ Facebook page.

