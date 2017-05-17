Renfrew County high school athletes opened the track and field season entering the National Capital Classic meet earlier this month.

County athletes won 42 events during two days of competition which began May 4 at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa. Here are the rest of the top four local finalists in the boys events.

Ethan Fitch, from Ecole L'Equinoxe, took second place in the midget boys 400-metre run, followed by James Hodson, from Valour High School, in third place. Valour's Cole Gauthier captured third in the midget boys 200-metre dash, followed by Valour's Austin Ingram, in fourth. Connor Quinn, from Bishop Smith Catholic High School, finished fourth in the midget boys 100-metre dash.

Valour's Tommy Campbell took second in the midget boys 800-metre run, followed by Valour's Liam Serviss, in third. Bishop Smith's Adam Gdaniec took third in the midget boys high jump, while Nathan Garrick, from Mackenzie Community School, finished second in the midget boys long jump. Bishop Smith's Jakob Cripps claimed second in the midget boys shot put, followed by Fellowes' Quaid Nicholson, in fourth.

Quaid Nicholson took third in the midget boys discus throw, followed by Bishop Smith's Keaton Kerr, in fourth. Valour's Owen Jobe finished second in the midget boys javelin throw, followed Bishop Smith's Brayden Schimmens, in third, and Fellowes' Rupert Hammond, in fourth. Valour's Carter Schardt grabbed third place in the junior boys 100-metre dash, followed by Fellowes' Harry Alorgbey, in fourth.

Bishop Smith's Brayden Stewart finished in second place in the junior boys 200-metre dash, followed by Harry Alorgbey, in third, and Carter Schardt, in fourth. Valour's Dante Hoffman took second place in the junior boys 400-metre run, followed by Valour's Hunter Baillie, in third, and Fellowes' Jack Moryto, in fourth. Mackenzie's Branden Welma claimed fourth in the junior boys 800-metre run. Fellowes' Xavier Chingee took third place in the junior boys 1,500-metre run.

Brayden Stewart finished second in the junior boys long jump, followed by Carter Schardt, in fourth. RCI's Mason Lynch took second in the junior boys discus throw, followed by Bishop Smith's Jesse Kerr, in fourth. Mason Lynch claimed second in the junior boys javelin throw, followed by RCI's Campell Taylor, in third, and Valour's Noah Leblanc, in fourth.

Valour's Christian Wolfgram took fourth in the senior boys 200-metre dash. Kurtis Gardiner, from Arnprior District High School, finished third in the senior boys 400-metre run, followed by Bishop Smith's Michael Plazek, in fourth. Arnprior's Matthew Hebert came in second in the senior boys 800-metre run, followed by Valour's Andrew Bryanton, in third. Valour's Charles Osborne took second place in the senior boys 1,500-metre run, followed by Matthew Hebert. Valour's Johnathan Frampton took third in the senior boys 400-metre hurdles.

Mackenzie's Jason Buyers finished third in the senior boys high jump, followed by Fellowes' Cameron Hawthorn. Fellowes' Isaiah Parsons came in fourth in the senior boys long jump. Valour's Ethan Bullivant took second in the senior boys shot put. RCI's Ryan Pettigrew grabbed second in the senior boys discus throw, followed by Ethan Bullivant, in third. Ethan Bullivant took second place in the senior boys javelin throw, followed by Jason Buyers, in fourth place. Mackenzie's Jason Remenda finished second in the boys 3,000-metre open run, followed by RCI's Pace Marier and Valour's Zac Barvestal.

