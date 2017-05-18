Four people are facing drug charges following the execution of a warrant in in downtown Pembroke Tuesday.

On May 16 members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of OPP's Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a Controlled Drugs and substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a Pembroke residence. As result quantities of drugs were seized and four adults, all from Pembroke, were arrested and charged.

Albert Robert Tremblay, 34, is charged with the following CDSA and Criminal Code (CC) offences: possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl, possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine and fail to comply with recognizance.

Amanda Ashley Ruddy, 31, is charged with possession of a schedule I substance – fentanyl, possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine and fail to comply with recognizance

Both subjects were held for a bail hearing on Thursday and remain in custody.

Christopher Robert Mirault, 36, and and Roseanne Marie Sylvestre, 33, are each charged with the following CDSA offences: possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I substance – fentanyl.

Both subjects were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 27.