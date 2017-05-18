The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Jaimie Perry as the new director of education beginning Sept. 15, 2017.

“Jaimie Perry has extensive experience as a Catholic educator and leader,” says Dave Howard, RCCDSB chairman, “The board is confident that his commitment to excellence and collaboration will ensure that we continue to provide schools to believe in.”

Perry has served for the past 10 years as a superintendent of educational services. Over those years, special education, instructional staffing and labour management, Safe Schools, and K-12/Student Success have been among the many portfolios he has held.

He replaces current director Michele Arbour who will retire in September 2017.

“I have worked with Jaimie for the past 10 years and I am thrilled that he will be my successor,” said Arbour. “I know he has the experience and knowledge to effectively serve the board well in this role.”

Perry began his teaching career with the RCCDSB in 1988, becoming vice-principal/department head at St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew in 1998 and principal in 2001.

He earned his Master’s of Education from the University of Ottawa. Perry has served as a presenter for the Principal’s Qualification Program, chairman of the Eastern Ontario Catholic Curriculum Corporation from 2010 to 2016 and as a facilitator for the Eastern Ontario Staff Development Network – Supervisory Officer’s Qualification Program from 2012-2016.

Perry is actively involved in his parish, St. Francis Xavier, as a commentator/lector and on the parish pastoral council.

He expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead and serve the board.

“I am very pleased to take on the role of the next director of education for the board,” he said in a release issued by the board Monday. “I am looking forward to working with all of the board’s stakeholders and partners to continue building upon the RCCDSB’s tradition of academic excellence and commitment to student wellness and achievement in an environment that nurtures faith development.”