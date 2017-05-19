FCS of Renfrew County board looking to recruit

Family and Children’s Services of Renfrew County is looking to recruit new board members.

FCS of Renfrew County provides vital programs to support families and to encourage the healthy physical and emotional development of youth.

Those programs and services include child protection and welfare, developmental services, the Ontario Early Years Centre, Jubilee Breakfast and Playful Preschool, the KUMON Math and Reading program and family visitation and exchange services.

Through the various programs, kids gain important skills that help them to build strong relationships within their family and community.

According to FCS executive director Arijana Haramincic, the FCS would not be nearly as successful without the dedicated community members who volunteer their time on the board.

“The board ensures that our funds are appropriately allocated to accomplish what we need to accomplish and they ensure that we're governing according to what the government expects of us – so quality assurance is very important,” said Haramincic.

Each of the 12 board members provide ongoing support to the board as they recognize the value of investing in vulnerable children, their families and the community at large. The members come from all parts of the county including Pembroke, Deep River, Beachburg, Petawawa, Renfrew and Eganville.

Serving in the role of board chair is Cindy Simpson who previously served as a member for five years.

Simpson shared how her involvement with the board has provided her with immense fulfillment.

“Being a part of an agency that works so hard to have a positive impact on the children and families they serve is what drew me in,” said Simpson. “It’s very rewarding and you also learn a lot and makes lots of connections that you might not otherwise have made.”

Now, as four members are planning to step down from their positions, the board is looking to recruit to new members to fill those open seats.

The board currently has members from a variety of professional backgrounds including healthcare, human resources, education and finance.

To incorporate an even greater range of skills and knowledge to their team, Simpson and Haraminicic are hoping that the new recruits will have legal, communications, law enforcement or early childhood education backgrounds.

“We have partnerships with a lot of different people and different agencies in the county so we like to have representatives from the different professional areas,” said Simpson.

They will be looking for individuals with a passion for leadership, an interest in creating positive changes within their community and a desire to assist families and children.

“There is certain leadership that comes from being involved with the board and that's the ability of an individual to make an impact on a greater level,” said Haramincic.

Individuals interested in joining the board can film out an online application form at www.fcsrenfrew.on.ca/about/board-directors/

