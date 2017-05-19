Jaguars claim three titles in soccer championships

DEEP RIVER – St. Joseph's Catholic High School were crowned the definitive kings and queens of the pitch Thursday capturing three out of four Renfrew County high school soccer championships.

The Jaguars took the junior girls, junior boys and senior girls titles during the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) soccer championships held at Grouse Park. Only Arnprior District High School prevented a clean sweep from the purple squad shutting out host Mackenzie Community School 3-0 to win the senior boys final. The winners now advance to the Eastern Ontario Championships in Kingston on May 23-24.

In the junior boys final, Bishop Smith Catholic High School struck first with Conrad Cybulski scoring a quick gola. However, St. Joe's stormed back with three unanswered goals from Jacob Zekorn, Cohen Dunn and Tyson Johnson. In the junior girls final, the Jaguars shutout the Crusaders 1-0 with Erica Mousseau kicking in the lone goal. St. Joe's goalie Callissa Dunbar recorded a nine-game shutout this season.

The Jaguars absolutely dominated Fellowes High School in the senior girls final winning the game 6-0. Hannah Robertson recorded the three-goal hat trick, Lauren Hill scored twice. Lindsay Fulton scored a single. Ryan Massoud scored twice for the Redmen who took the senior boys championship 3-0 over Mackenzie. Bryce Walker kicked in a single goal. Arnprior's senior boys squad has lost only one game since 2011.

In the junior girls semi-final, St. Joe's defeated Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI) 4-0 with Erica Mousseau scoring three goals. Emma Kluke contributed a single. Bishop Smith advanced to the final after shutting out Valour High School 1-0. Karline Kerr scored the lone marker. In the junior boys semi-final, St. Joseph's shutout Mackenzie 6-0. Bishop Smith also blanked Jeanne-Lajoie 1-0 to advance.

In the senior boys semi-final, Mackenzie shutout Jeanne-Lajoie 3-0. Blake Remus scored twice, while Max Guerout added a single. Arnprior District shutout Fellowes 2-0 to advance. In the senior girls semi-final, Fellowes shutout Mackenzie Community 2-0 on the strength of goals from Emily Coulas and Sonya Petermann. St. Joseph's advanced after dispatching Arnprior 4-1.

SChase@postmedia.com