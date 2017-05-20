Renfrew County Place to be a community hub

PETAWAWA -

The county's social services committee is recommending at Renfrew County Place be designated as a community hub on the province's database.

Briefing the committee during monthly meeting here last week, social services director Paul Moreau revealled that Premier Kathleen Wynne has made the creation of community hubs the focus of all government ministries. Staff from the social services department learned of the development at a summit in Toronto earlier this month.

A community hub can be a school, a neighbourhood centre or another public space that offers co-located or integrated services such as education, health care and social services. Moreau said that Renfrew County Place, located in the Town of Renfrew, fits that description.

“If the province is thinking future infrastructure funding and opportunities may be tied to community hubs then, at the very least, we should take the opportunity to identify Renfrew County Place which is not on the map right now,” explained Moreau.

The county purchased the former Canadian Tire building in 2007 for $1, in exchange for a $2.2 million tax receipt. It currently acts as home for several county, provincial and private agencies including Renfrew County Housing, Ontario Works, Child Care Services paramedic/emergency services, Renfrew County and District Health Unit, Ontario Realty Corporation, parole services and a daycare centre.

“Whether it was planned or not, Renfrew County Place has turned into a community hub,” added Moreau.

With the addition of the newly built Renfrew sub-station for the Ontario Provincial Police at 410 O'Brien Street, Moreau noted that Renfrew County Place now provides access to 12 programs and services for the surrounding community.

