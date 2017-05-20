The big Pembroke Spring Clean up

Now that the snow is finally gone, Pembroke residents turned to the business of cleaning up the city over the long weekend.

On Saturday, the city’s Keeping Pembroke Beautiful Committee hosted its annual Community Clean Up Day. After a brutal winter, this is always a welcome spring rite of passage, however, this is the latest the clean-up has happened.

While an initial handful of volunteers gathered at the Pembroke marina, the numbers grew a little more during the day. Ron Conroy, the city's recreation, culture and tourism manager, conceded that the Victoria Day weekend was not ideal, however, bad weather postponed the clean-up earlier this month. Nevertheless, he was expecting a good turnout just the same.

“We were just hoping people would come out and give back to the community,” said Conroy.

Once gathered at the Pembroke marina, teams of volunteers fanned out across the municipality taking their mission to clean up their community through city parks and along local streets. When the trash bags were filled, they were left in piles to be picked up for disposal. Many groups also came together to help with the clean-up including the Pembroke Horticultural Society, the Kiwanis Key Club, the 2677 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps and Salvation Army. Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais, who sits on the committee, said it is activities like this that foster residents buying in to the environmental health of their city

“With this you are taking pride in your own community,” said Gervais. “This everyone coming together to make Pembroke much more cleaner.”

Volunteers focused their efforts on Angus Campbell Drive, Nelson Street, Paul Martin Drive as well as Riverside Park and the Kiwanis Way. The Miller Group of Companies donated their services by assisting with the collection of debris during the cleanup. Those who came out received a free t-shirt, cup of coffee and Timbits from Tim Hortons, who has been a steady sponsor of the event. Each year, Tim Hortons promotes a national campaign called Pitch-In Canada in which the coffee shop franchise supports community clean-ups with garbage bags, t-shirts and food. This year’s Pitch-In event, which took place in April, attracted 682,263 volunteers.

The community clean-up began as an initiative of the Pembroke Communities in Bloom program until 2015 when the city opted out of the international beautification competition.

SChase@postmedia.com