Junior athletes compete in County track & field

OTTAWA - The Renfrew County Track and Field Championships, hosted by the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association, were held at the Terry Fox Facility in Ottawa on May 12.

Austin Ingram, from Valour High School, won the boys visually impaired 100-metre and 800-metre runs. Abby Martin, from Fellowes High School, captured the girls I&D disabisability 100-metre dash. Samuel Robert, from Jeanne-Lajoie, claimed the boys ambulatory 800-metre run. Jacob Booth, from St. Joseph's Catholic High School, took first place in the boys wheelchair 200-metre dash and 400-metre dash. In the boys I&D disabisability 100-metre dash, Fellowes' Jordan Thibodeau took first place, followed by Fellowes' Josh Hartwig and Fellowes' Cole Leahy.

Here are the top four junior girls and boys results by event: Alexis Foley from Bishop Smith catholic High School, won the girls 100-metre dash, followed by Valour's Jessica Rannou, Alyx Caesar, from Arnprior District High School, and Alexa Gamache, from Opeongo High School. Alex Foley finished first in the girls 200-metre dash, followed by Jessica Rannou, Valour's Tara Doughty and Alyx Caesar. In the junior 400-metre dash, Alyx Caesar claimed first, followed by Brooke-Lyn Lundy, from Madawaska Valley District High School, Opeongo's Maria Howard and Valour's Maggie Mohns.

Valour's Catherine Bell claimed first in the 800-metre run, followed by Valour's Mackenzie Deruiter, Valour's Addison Oelke and Valour's Fiona Thomas. Catherine Bell also won the 1,500-metre run, followed by Addison Oelke, Mackenzie Deruiter and Fiona Thomas. Catherine Bell took first in the 3,000-metre run, followed by Addison Oelke, Fiona Thomas and Fellowes' Brooke Bouthillier.

In the 80-metre hurdles, Arnprior's Lorianne Trudel took first place, followed by Arnprior's Emily-May Simmonds, Keyanna Fielding, from Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI), and Valour's Taylor Habraken. Emily-May Simmonds took first in the 300-metre hurdles, followed by Lorianne Trudel. Emily-May Simmonds also finished first in the high jump, followed by Ava Yates, from Mackenzie Community School, Arnprior's Jessie Bryson and Mackenzie's Aylanna Cox.

Maria Howard took first place in the long jump, followed by Alexis Foley, Madawaska Valley's Brandi Coulas and Jessica Rannou. Maria Howard also claimed first in the triple jump, followed by Jessie Bryson, Madawaska Valley's Regan Yaraskavitch and Vanessa Ringuette, from Jeanne-Lajoie. Fellowes' Eve Denault grabbed first place in the shot put, followed by Valour's Darrian Prendergast, Jeanne-Lajoie's Miranda Saunders and Arnprior's Faith Style. Eve Denault also finished first in the discus throw, followed by Faith Styles, St. Joseph's Breanna Mulvihill and RCI's Kaitlyn Warner. Valour's Tana Doughty took first place in the javelin throw, followed by Fellowes' Belle Bailey, Valour's Remi Lavioie and Breanna Mulvihill.

In the boys 100-metre dash, Valour's Hayden Weisenberg claimed first place, followed by Valour's Carter Schardt, Bishop Smith's Brayden Stewart and Arnprior's Evan Bissonnette. Hayden Weisenberg took first in the 200-metre dash, followed by Carter Schardt, Brayden Stewart and RCI's Zach Wroe. Valour's Dante Hoffman claimed first in the 400-metre dash, followed by Fellowes' Jack Moryoto, Mackenzie's Brandon Welna and Arnprior's Evan Bissonnette.

Dante Hoffman captured the 800-metre run, followed by Bishop Smith's Matthew Unrau, Fellowes' Xavier Chingee and Brandon Welna. Xavier Chingee took first in the 1,500-metre run, followed by Matthew Unrau, Brandon Welna and Valour's Antoine Dupont. Xavier Chingee also claimed the 3,000-metre run, followed by Antoine Dupont, St. Joseph's Ethan Jourdrey and Thomas Pelchat, from Ecole L'Equinoxe.

Arnprior's Ben Fraser finished first in the 100-metre hurdles, followed by Jack Moryoto. Valour's Zac Barvestal took first in the 300-metre hurdles, followed by Jack Moryoto, Valour's Aidan Neville and Valour's Colby Gillard. Zach Wroe came in first in the high jump, followed by Mackenzie's Cody Hartwig and Opeongo's Luke Verch, who tied for second place, and Mackenzie's Kyle Harris.

Hayden Weisenberg took first in the long jump, followed by Carter Schardt, Fellowes' Jack Tremblay and Jeanne-Lajoie's Dakota Perrin. Jack Tremblay claimed first in the triple jump, followed by Madawaska Valley's Sean McCloskey, RCI's Campbell Taylor and Bishop Smith's Parker Lessard. Dakota Perrin took first place in the shot put, followed by Fellowes' Tyler Hartwick, Arnprior's Kelly Bean and RCI's Mason Lynch. Tyler Hartwick finished first in the discus throw, followed by Kelly Bean, Bishop Smith's Jesse Kerr and Mason Lynch. Valour's Mackenzie Douglas took first in the javelin throw, followed by Campbell Taylor, Mason Lynch and Valour's Noah Taylor.

SChase@postmedia.com