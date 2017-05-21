Midget athletes shine at County track & field

OTTAWA - The Renfrew County Track and Field Championships, hosted by the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association, were held at the Terry Fox Facility in Ottawa on May 12.

Here are the top four midget girls and boys results by event: In the girls 400-metre dash, Jordan Mitchell, from Opeongo High School, claimed first place, followed by Elizabeth Kelly, from Bishop Smith Catholic High School, Hali Deruiter, from Valour High School, and Emily Eadie, from Ecole L'Équinoxe. Reese Mellema, from Arnprior District High School, took first in the girls 100-metre dash, followed by Alyssa Davidson, from St. Joseph's Catholic High School, Valour's Georgia Budgen and Arnprior's Tassia Anas.

Nina Harle won the girls 200-metre dash, followed by Opeongo's Hilary Dick, Tassia Anas and Opeongo's Katie Stewart. Equinoxe's Sophie Levasseur claimed the girls 800-metre run, followed by Hali Deruiter, Opeongo's Abby McIntyre and Cailey Herwig, from Fellowes High School. Sophie Levasseur took first in the 1,500-metre run, followed by Hali Deruiter, Cailey Herwig and Abby McIntyre. Sophie Levasseur won the 3,000-metre run, followed by Bishop Smith's Tara Bradley.

Reese Mellema claimed first in the 80-metre hurdles, followed by Emily Phannenour, from Fellowes High School, Arnprior's Katie McCombe and Opeongo's Erin McKechnie. Reese Mellema took first in the 300-metre hurdles, followed by Cailey Herwig, Katie McCombe and Emily Phannenour. Opeongo's Gracye MacDougall claimed the girls high jump. Opeongo's Brianna Zadow captured the long jump, followed by Georgia Budgen, St. Joseph's Savanna Brown, and St. Joseph's Morgan Barkey.

Elizabeth Kelly took first in the triple jump, followed by St. Joseph's Mallory Gale, Savanna Brown and Opeongo's Julia Kohoko. In the shot put, Opeongo's Eve Schruoeder claimed first place, followed by Opeongo's Erin Sweeney, Valour's Olivia Belton and St. Joseph's Chloe Charette. Josie Doering, from Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI), won the discus throw, followed by Olivia Belton, Fellowes' Sydney Larocque and St. Joseph's Abby Legault. Josie Doering took first in the javelin throw, followed by Eve Schruoeder, Mallory Gale and Fellowes' Carly Corrigan.

In the boys 100-metre dash, Bishop Smith's Brayden Schimmens finished in first place, followed by RCI's Luke Hansen, Opeongo's Brady O'Gorman and Valour's Cole Gauthier. Luke Hansen took first in the 200-metre dash, followed by Jeanne-Lajoie's Guillaume Larouche, RCI's Joesiah Watson and Brady O'Gorman. Valour's Tommy Campbell captured first in the 400-metre dash, followed by Equinoxe's Ethan Fitch, Valour's James Hodson and Bishop Smith's Andrew Plazek.

Valour's Liam Serviss came in first place in the 800-metre run, followed by Ethan Fitch, Valour's Ethan Kearney and Andrew Plazek. Liam Serviss won the 1,500-metre run, followed by Equinoxe's Guillaume Pelchat, Ethan Kearney and James Hodson. Guillaume Pelchat took first place in the 3,000-metre, followed by RCI's Leif Buxton, Ethan Kearney and St. Joseph's Hayden Moore. RCI's Jack O'Grady claimed first in the 100-metre hurdles, followed by Arnprior's Jacksen Friske and RCI's Wes Matthews. Jacksen Friske won the 300-metre hurdles, followed by Wes Matthews and Jack O'Grady.

Luke Hansen won the long jump, followed by St. Joseph's Andrew Searson, Arnprior's Kaylen Proulx and Nathan Garrick, from Mackenzie Community School. Andrew Searson took first in the triple jump, followed by Kaylen Proulx, Nathan Garrick and St. Joseph's Calvin Schuler. Opeongo's Luke Verch claimed the shot put, followed by Arnprior's Kyle Brum, St. Joseph's Jacob Zekorn and Joesiah Watson. Brayden Schimmens took first place in the discus throw, followed by Fellowes' Quaid Nicholson, Joesiah Watson, and Valour's Lee Whorley. Valour's Colton Moore captured the javelin throw, followed by Brayden Schimmens, St. Joseph's Kelson Hart and Valour's Owen Jobe.

