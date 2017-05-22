Councillors criticize town scent policy

PETAWAWA – Some councillors are criticizing the town's new scent sensitive environment policy as an example of government overreach.

The policy, which will regulate the use of scented products by not only municipal employees but volunteers and visitors to the municipal office and town facilities, came about as a result of a barrier-free audits conducted by the Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee.

With health concerns arising from the use or exposure to scented products, the policy is asking workers, volunteers and visitors of the municipal office and facilities to be considerate in the use of such products. If necessary, they may be asked to refrain from using such products. All municipal departments will be requested to make every effort to consider the use of scent-free, low-scent or scent-free alternative products.

Council passed a staff recommendation that had been developed by the multi-workplace joint health and safety committee. A bylaw amending the Human Resources Corporate Policies and Procedures By-law will be presented at a later date. Councillor James Carmody, however, said he had difficulties with this legislation.

“What are we doing here?” said Carmody. “The rights of one group cannot be secured at the expense of another. We are governing society with a dizzying set of rules. Pretty soon you won't know what to do when you step out the door.”

In her report to council, deputy clerk Dawn Recoskie noted that, according to the Ontario Human Rights Commission, scent sensitivity can be considered a disability. The Ontario Human Rights Code prohibits actions that discriminate against people based on a protected ground in a protected social area. The proposed policy further outlines the responsibilities of management and workers. Consideration will also be given to communicating the policy to the general public through the municipal website, and possibly through the purchase of decals to be placed at entrances to municipal facilities.

Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns cautioned that this policy could affect far more aspects in how the town does business adding that it could actually ban flowers from being part of a wedding reception at the Civic Centre's main hall.

“Is that where we want to go? It seems to me that that instead of dealing with the problem we come up with a set of rules and policies,” said Mohns. “We're being governed to death and I don't know where it's going to end.”

