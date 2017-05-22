Kayak Fishing Derby receives big supporter

PETAWAWA -

As it gears up for its sophmore year, the Upper Ottawa River Kayak Fishing Derby has gained a major supporter with Johnston and Mackie Limited coming on board as title sponsor.

The derby, which is part of the Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival in August, will provide anglers with a chance to compete for a wealth of prizes. The weekend of activities, held at both Petawawa Point and Pembroke Riverside Park, will also include a film festival at Festival Hall, races, demonstrations, on-shore activities, live music, food, a heritage paddle, and a fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

This year’s derby, slated for Saturday, Aug. 12, will once again feature a catch, photo and release format with prize categories for longest fish in each class along with a grand prize draw for a Jackson fishing kayak. All human-powered water craft are welcome. Representatives of Johnston and Mackie visited the Point last week to present organizers with $2,000 to support the derby.

“Events such as this rely on the local community to assist with costs and make the event financially feasible,” said Petawawa parks and recreation manager Kelly Williams, who is the derby's director. “The kayak fishing derby provides a fun day out on the water for both local anglers and fisherman from outside the Renfrew County region. The support of local businesses, such as Johnston and Mackie Limited, allow for local community events such as this to occur.”

Donna Roggie, officer manager for Johnston and Mackie, said the company was happy to return to the event after supporting it in 2016.

“We actually called them to see if we could be part of it this year,” she said. “This brings everyone together and it showcases what we have to offer in this area.”

Going into its third year, the Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival continues to attract numbers with a 70 per cent increase in attendance last year alone. Williams said they will keep promoting and evolving the festival with the help of corporate and business sponsorships.

“As we build the event and build up our sponsorship capacity and bring more people to the event then we'll have more money to work with and can make the event bigger and of a better quality,” he said.

Registration for the Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival is now open. For participants who register by July 1, they will receive an early bird rate and guaranteed registration. For more information, derby rules and to register, please go to www.upperottawariverrace.ca. For more information on the Upper Ottawa River Kayak Fishing Derby, please feel free to contact Kelly Williams at (613) 687-5678 ext. 2104 or kwilliams@petawawa.ca.

SChase@postmedia.com