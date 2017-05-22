Superheroes fighting for Colby's Crusade

Superheroes of all shapes and sizes descended on the community over the long weekend to help an inspiring Pembroke youth as he wages the battle of his life.

The weather couldn't have been better for Colby Audette and his costumed capers as the fifth annual Colby’s Crusade to raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy got underway Saturday at Riverside Park.

More than 50 people, with some dressed up as their favourite superhero, took a stroll down the Kiwanis Way as part of the fundraiser which supports the Audette family as they are forced to make enhancements to their home on Everett Street in order to cope with Colby's condition. Bringing greetings from council, Mayor Mike LeMay was heartened by the level of support for Colby, who has endeared himself to the city with his spirited struggle against Duchenne's.

“I've always believed it takes a village to raise a child,” said LeMay. “It takes a community to raise a child especially an individual whose needs are greater.”

When he was just eight, Colby was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare degenerative condition affects roughly one in 3,600 boys. There is currently no cure for the disorder, which progressively weakens the muscles in the arms, legs and trunk. Due to progressive muscle weakness, Duchenne patients are often wheelchair bound between the ages of seven and 13 years old. In later stages, the boys' respiratory and cardiac muscles are also affected. The news for 14-year-old Colby has not been good with the teen losing the use of his legs.

“Colby's disease has progressed quite significantly,” conceded his mother, Gloria. “It's been very difficult.”

Colby was all smiles as his friends pushed him out in front of the crowd of walkers. In keeping with the cartoonish nature of the theme, a carnival-like atmosphere developed around the Kiwanis Fieldhouse as folks took in the many activities on schedule for the day-long event. Ry-J's Climbing Adventures was on hand with ziplining, a rockwall and a bouncy castle, SKYZA Ottawa Valley with huge inflatable bubbles, the Ontario Provincial Police Auxiliary and the Pembroke Fire Department, who deployed their aerial ladder. Mr. Dimples held court to make balloon animals, while the Ghost Town Cryers performed live. Following the walk, there was a barbecue and a silent auction.

Later in the day, two famous Avengers, Ant Man and Iron Man, showed up to spend time with the kids. For Gloria, this showing of public support for her son's plight continues to impress her and the family.

“This is very overwhelming to see the community support and just for people to take time out of their weekend,” she said.

The family's struggle with Colby's disease is great. With no government funding available, they need to come up with money for an accessible van and a $25,000 ramp for their house. Taking a mortgage out, they have no equity left in their home. In addition to the Crusade, donations have come through a GoFundMe, the TD Bank in Pembroke has set up a trust account.

“We knew that in order to make him feel independent as the disease progress that his home would be a safety net for him,” she explained. “So we continue to fundraise to help pay for all these expenses that we need for Colby.”

