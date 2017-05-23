Canadian adventure-seeker Simon Donato will be sharing tips on how to live a boundless life at book launch this June.

On June 13, the author and adventurer will be coming to the Pembroke Public Library to discuss his first and newly published book – ‘The Boundless Life: 13 Lessons Learned the Hard Way’.

According to Pembroke Public Library programming and outreach coordinator Janet Morel, she was inspired to organize the book launch after she recently met Donato when he dropped by the library to return books.

“He lives in Sheenborro (Quebec) which is not too far from us and so one day he happened to be at our library returning books and as we were talking he happened to tell me that he had just finished writing his first book,” said Morel. “Of course, me being a programmer, I jumped all over that and asked him if he wanted to do a book launch here to talk about the book. I was just blown away by all of the things he's done and how multi-faceted his life is and so we just started talking and he agreed to do the launch.”

Formerly a geologist, Donato is now the driving force behind the hit reality show ‘Boundless’ which follows him and his partner as they engage in endurance marathons and adrenaline-fuelled adventures.

Over the years, through both his career and his personal life, Donato has travelled extensively to race and explore the planet.

‘The Boundless Life’ is Donato’s own personal account of those thrilling athletic escapades as he offers an in-depth look at those experiences and the 13 hard lessons he’s gained from them.

“Basically the book is about the results of those events and what he’s learned and how he applies those lessons to his life,” said Morel.

The book launch will be taking place at 6:30 pm on June 13 at the Pembroke Library. The event will feature clips from Boundless, brief readings from the book, a question and answer session along with the opportunity to speak with Donato and purchase a copy of the book.

Morel encourages anyone who enjoys adventure and is looking to be inspired to attend the event.

“Anybody who wants to be inspired by a person who is getting out there and living their life should come out to the launch,” said Morel. “Sometimes we get trapped into the thought that you can only do one thing, but I think his story can inspire us to do more and to not always choose the ordinary path but do the ordinary or extraordinary.”

