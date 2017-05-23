Big Spring Cleanup for kids' sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Renfrew County is inventing the community to join their Big Spring Cleanup to donate for kids’ sake.

On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pembroke Mall, BBBS of Renfrew County is holding their annual Big Spring Cleanup – in partnership with the Pembroke Mall and Pembroke Honda.

Same as their Big Fall Clean Up, the clothing drive fundraiser works alongside the organization’s umbrella agency - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa – in support of the agency’s Clothes for Kids’ Sake initiative.

The community is encouraged to dive into Spring c leaning season by cleaning out their closets in support of the charitable cause.

The goal is to fill a Pembroke Honda vehicle with garbage bags of gently used clothing in all sizes.

“Pembroke Honda donated one of their vehicles for us to use for the event and stuff it with the bags of donated clothing,” said BBBS of Renew County mentoring coordinator Erin Tennian. “After the fundraiser, we work with our partnering agency – BBBS of Ottawa – and they’re connected with an Ottawa thrift store that buys the bags of clothing off of us by weight. It's about 20 cents a pound and that money goes right back into our mentoring program here in Renfrew County. Then the thrift store resells the clothes at a very cheap price to low income families in the area."

The organization is hoping to raise $600 worth of clothing which would be $100 more than what was raised at their Big Fall Clean Up in October.

“Every dollar that the event raises supports the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Renfrew County’s Mentoring In School program. So the funds go towards the purchase of school back-packs, craft supplies, knick-knacks and games for the matches to use during the school year,” said Tennian.

According to BBBS of Renew County mentoring coordinator Erin Tennian, donors also have the incentive of being entered into a draw to potentially win one of four $50 Pembroke Mall gift cards. Each filled garbage bag will earn a donor another chance of winning.

