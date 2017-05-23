Emerge Yoga Festival the event of the summer

The Emerge Yoga Festival is quickly becoming the go-to event of the summer.

Being held over the Canada Day weekend, from June 29 to July 2, the yoga and music event, recently welcomed lululemon Athletica Inc. as a official sponsor.

“It is incredibly big news that such a large corporation has put up sponsorship dollars to support a first-year event that is not taking place in a metropolitan city,” said event organizer Chessa Sabourin.

Lululemon, a leading brand in yoga apparel in Canada, is a Canadian Company that has stores all over the world.

Emerge – Canada's Yoga Festival will feature 80 yoga and meditation classes, as well as workshops, in open air facilities from meadows to forests and taught by some of the best teachers who are flying in from around the world.

Emerge will have 150 engagements, and will feature well know presenters in the yoga world, among them:

Seane Corn is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher known for her impassioned activism and inspirational teachings that blend physical and mystical aspects of yoga. She has graced the cover of most health and lifestyle magazines throughout the world, worked with brands like Nike, Sesame Street and launched her own co-founded project, “Off the Mat into the World.”

Ashley Turner is a leading yoga-meditation instructor from Los Angeles, Calif. She is an author, ordained priestess and registered marriage and family therapy intern. She has graced the cover of Yoga Journal and similar publications.

Kia Miller is an internationally touring yoga teacher who has been featured on the cover of Yoga Journal twice and other similar publications. A former model and accomplished filmmaker, her style is to pull from multiple yogic disciplines.

Hay House author Tommy Rosen, wrote the book and founded the online conference Recovery 2.0 after more than two decades in recovery and uses yoga as an important tool in healing oneself.

Lululemon Global Ambassador Eoin Finn is one of Canada’s most well known yogis who is a surfer and philosopher.

Lululemon Global Ambassador Ryan Leier is one of Canada’s most celebrated yoga teachers. Founder of four One Yoga Studios and ambassador of yoga to communities around the world.

Live music and DJs will be accompanying many of the yoga classes. In the evening, musicians will take to the main stage. Performers include”

Magic Giant, a band that sounds like Mumford and Sons meets Tiesto that has just released its iTunes debut album.

Boston-based reggae band John Brown’s Body has been touring the world for close to 20 years, selling out venues all over the United States.

Toronto based singer/songwriter Chris Assaad just released his positively uplifting debut album produced by the same person who produced Jason Mraz.

Pop/Soul singer Justin Michael Williams is a cross between Lady Gaga and Sam Smith who saw his album debut on iTunes at number 17 beating our Britney Spears’ new release that same week.

Ecstatic Dance workshops and late night dance parties will happen in the middle of the forest with international touring DJs Sol Rising, Taz Rashid and LA based DJ collective Globesonic Sound System.

Emerge is the brainchild of Chessa, daughter of renowned Canadian musician Peter “Sab” Sabourin, who is bringing live music back to the Ottawa Valley ranch where her father hosted the fabled Sabstock Music Festivals for eight years.

Since her father’s passing two years ago, she has pivoted the focus of the annual festival from classic rock to yoga and music. Yoga will be taught by some of the world’s best, and will include a special Canada Day celebration and music from a roster of international touring artists.

“My dad was an incredible musician who played with the likes of April Wine, Ronnie Hawkins and Kris Kristofferson,” Chessa said. “To host live music again on his property, accompanied by my passion for yoga, two years after his death will be incredibly touching for me. He loved bringing community together and always wanted to share its magic.”

Emerge Yoga Festival is offering all levels of accommodation on the Woito Station Road property in Laurentian Valley, including various types of camping, from glamping (stand up tents with linens and amenities) to Queen Camping or King camping (tents pitched for you with air mattresses) to regular pitch your own tent beside your car. In addition, there are a number of nearby hotels and the event will even offer showers.

Sponsored, in part, by lululemon, more than 85 vendors will be on site, including organic free range food options that focus on health and wellness. Whitewater Brewing Company and Savvy Company will supply fine wine and craft beer. And, there will be a village for shopping featuring healthy living products, curated regional arts and crafts and locally sourced treats for the palate. If you don’t practise yoga, come for the talks, the food, the music, the shopping and the outdoor adventures to be found deep in the forest.

For further information, check out the following links:

http://emergefestival.com/classes

http://emergefestival.com/music