Bishop Smith Catholic High School received a generous donation from the Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club to upgrade their track and jumping pits.

It was more than three years ago that the Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club, also known as Alice Ski hill, had to officially shut down their operations.

Since then, the club had to dissolve and sell off all of their assets and determine where they could allocate those funds.

During those allocation discussions, they decided to put the funds back into the community by donating to both Fellowes and Bishop Smith Catholic High School to help them revamp their athletic spaces.

“We decided we could partner with the school boards and create really great spaces in two areas of the city,” said Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club President Hali Clouthier. “The goal was to make sure that the dollar stayed local because the dollars came locally and to make sure that families could get out, students could get out and that people remain active and outside.”

On May 23, Clouthier stopped by the school to make the special announcement and present the cheque of $12,500.

“I am here today because we have decided as the board of directors of the Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club to give back to the community – to see youth and families get outside and continue to stay active – we are partnering with your school to create a space where everyone can come together and have fun,” said Clothier.

The donation will improve the school’s track and field facilities which haven’t seen any upgrades in more than 25 years and are beginning to show age through cracks, bumps and dips.

“Our track has been around for a long time so we are in need of some renovations and we are looking forward to seeing staff and students be able to utilize this space a little bit more than they already do. Hopefully we can also continue to build more community links with different groups coming in to use this space as well,” said Erik Lemke, vice-principal at BSCHS.

With work beginning this summer, the funds will go towards the installation of a new track and jumping pits.

“All of us – staff, students, athletes – are very excited to see the upgrades to our track and the jumping pits. Any improvements will be great,” said Sue Cotnam, BSCHS teacher and track coach.

