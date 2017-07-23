A warm cup of coffee, a safe place to sleep and a caring person to talk to can go a long way.

It was back in November 2015 that The Grind Coffee House opened its doors in Downtown Pembroke.

Despite being called a “coffee house”, the community quickly came to realize that The Grind was much more than a typical coffee joint to read the daily newspaper while sipping on a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

The non-profit coffee house was founded on the idea of catering to some of the region’s most disenfranchised and marginalized people.

Run primarily by kind volunteers eager to offer a warm smile and a fresh cup of coffee, The Grind has become a special place within Pembroke that’s known to warmly welcome and serve anyone who steps through the door and needs some coffee, care and comfort.

After experiencing tremendous success with The Grind Coffee House, the non-profit expanded their services by opening up The Grind Emergency Refuge Homeless Shelter in March 2017 – the first of its kind in Renfrew County.

The emergency homeless shelter provides short-term stay – up to four nights – for people in trouble or down on their luck in order to give them time to link up with agencies that can provide them with further assistance. As it is the only shelter between Ottawa and North Bay, the shelter has clients coming from all throughout the region.

The homeless range from youth who have been evicted or are fearful of returning home to an abusive situation, to adults struggling with addiction or mental illness. Others may have fallen on hard times due to the loss of a job or family.

As some clients suffer from mental illness, addictions and other challenges – The Grind has been referring them to local health and social agencies, such as the Robbie Dean Centre, that can provide them with counselling and other forms of support.

After serious deliberations over the past few months, The Grind’s team decided that it was time for the non-profit to once again step up their game by opening up an in-house health and social services office to further help their clients.

“Our experiences with the coffee house and the emergency refuge have demonstrated to us that providing a cup of coffee and a bed are only part of the equation in helping these homeless persons. Sharing a cup of coffee and a safe environment might help build trust, and making a bed available in a safe place might reduce stress and allow rest, but when all is said and done, the underlying issues still need to be addressed,” said Dave Studham, volunteer at The Grind.

That dream was realized this summer as The Grind’s Client Services Office was publicly unveiled during a grand opening ceremony on July 21.

Located directly adjacent to The Grind Coffee House and Emergency Refuge, the Client Services Office will provide support to marginalized community members, including clients of the Coffee House and Refuge who need help with their health and social issues. The office will also provide free counselling space for community health and social agencies who wish to provide services to their own clients who may live in the city core, or to Grind clientele who need their help.

“The creation of the Client Services Office is in recognition that many of our clients and other community members in crisis have need of assistance but for various reasons they don’t know where to go for help,” commented Jerry Novack, executive director of The Grind Pembroke. “It became clear to us, since the opening of the Coffee House in 2015 and the Refuge in late 2016, that our staff and volunteers did not have the expertise and credentials to assess client needs and connect them to

available community services. So we made a strategic decision to seek outside expertise to provide such a service”.

Novack expressed that it was only through a team effort – with tremendous support received from the Robbie Dean Centre – that The Grind was able to establish the new Client Service Office.

“What's important about what we're doing here with the Client Services is that we’re really bringing the community partners together to make a bigger difference in the community. We're not just working independently but we’re working as a team,” said Novack.

After approaching the team at the The Robbie Dean Centre in early 2017, the two organizations agreed to work together on a six-month pilot project whereby the Robbie Dean Centre would provide an in-house, part-time counsellor for 20 hours each week. A contract was signed by both parties in early May to provide these services.

“Our decision to partner with The Grind Pembroke was an easy and logical step to make considering how the Robbie Dean Centre’s services have evolved to also support adults”, said Monique Yashinskie, administrator of the Robbie Dean Centre. “For the first two years of operation, our clinical focus was on meeting the needs of suicidal youths. But increasingly, we experienced a surge in demand for services from adults who couldn’t secure alternative help in addressing their issues or did not even know where to begin to look for help. A recent strategic planning process recognized this need as a gap in community services that our Board has agreed to embrace. The Grind Client Services Office offers us an opportunity to reach out to this segment of the community who need help. We will, however, continue to provide suicide and crisis counselling services to community members of all ages”.

Robbie Dean Centre counsellor Samantha Sedor will be joining The Grind’s team to serve as their clinical services coordinator at the Client Services Office.

“Before the Grind was here, there was no refuge for marginalized individuals, so I think what they’re doing here is amazing and something like this is going to make such an impact on not just Pembroke but Renfrew County as a whole,” said Sedor. “So I’m really looking forward to being a part of this and I think it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Sedor will assess client needs, provide case management services and help clients navigate the health and social service system. In addition, Sedor will identify opportunities for community agency professionals from various fields to visit The Grind Coffee House after hours to provide clientele with health and social information on a variety of topics of interest to them.

For further information about The Grind and their new Client Services Office, contact Jerry Novack at 613-732-9423 or by email at thegrindpembroke@gmail.com; or contact Monique Yashinskie at 613-629-4243 or by email at Monique@rdfcc.ca.

