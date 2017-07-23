Hyundai Pembroke receives national award

PETAWAWA – It was a special day for Hyundai Pembroke as the auto dealership hosted 'The Boss.'

To celebrate Hyundai Pembroke placing first in the Black Friday social media contest, Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada, stopped by the dealership at their Petawawa Boulevard location on July 12. Dealerships were challenged recently to develop and submit their video. Hyundai Pembroke was the winner with a video that was influenced by the 1997 hit movie “Men in Black.”

“The most creativity came out of this store right here,” said Romano as he met with the employees before being conducted on a tour. “We were so impressed.”

Romano has been at the helm of the company since 2014. Previously he was the president of Mazda Canada as well as chief marketing officer for Mazda operations in North America. He also held key executive roles for Toyota overseas and Nissan in North America.

On this occasion, the president took the chance to recognize Hyundai Pembroke's dedication to the brand and praise them as the number one dealership in Canada for both sales and service customer satisfaction. To that end, Romano presented Hyundai Pembroke owners John and Janet Slaughter, and their family, with the Signature Certification Award.

The aim of this certification program is to differentiate dealers from the competition by going beyond the traditional sales and service processes to become leaders in customer satisfaction. Romano said Hyundai Pembroke is one of the few dealerships across the country that has already acheived certification in five critical customer service areas. The president added he was very impressed with the success of the Pembroke shop.

“When I started in this business, it was all family-run,” said Romano. “I just enjoy being around family-run operations. I know what they mean to the community, I know how they're involved in the community, and when you see the sons, the daughters and the nephews that are working in the organization I feel a sincere obligation to come out and spend some time with them.”

The president then treated the staff to lunch at the Courtyard Bistro in downtown Pembroke. Hyundai Pembroke business manager Shannon Slaughter, who runs the family dealership with her brother, Griff, said they were all very excited to receive the visit from the president.

“It's huge for our little dealership,” she said. “We're really proud to be a family business here in the Ottawa Valley and we're really excited to be able to showcase the valley and our dealership to Mr. Romano. He's really down to earth and he's a super personable guy.”

Hyundai has struck a cord with the television viewing public with their now-famous commercials featuring the executives of the American, German, and Japanese car manufacturers sneaking into the Hyundai plant to figure out the company's secret to success. Romano revealled that the actors who play the three execs are actually Canadians from Toronto adding he was surprised by its success.

“It's been going on for two years now and we only expedted it to go on for a couple of months,” he said.

SChase@postmedia.com