95 vintage cars roll in Rankin

RANKIN – The Rankin Culture and Recreational Centre hosted its fifth annual Motor Toy ‘Show and Shine’ on July 23, bringing together vintage car enthusiasts from across Renfrew County.

The wet and rainy weather did not deter the 95 participants who travelled to Rankin to showcase their prized motor toys at this year’s show.

Along with enjoying admiring the shiny toys that included Corvettes, Studebakers, Volkwagons, Camaros and even a restored Amphicar from the 1960s – the event hosted a barbecue and raffle to raise funds to pay off the Rankin Culture and Recreational Centre’s loan for the new ice rink board they installed this past winter. Since the Show and Shine began five years ago, the event has continued to raise more than $2,000 each year to go towards paying off the $75,000 loan from Renfrew County Community Futures.

“It's surprising how many vintage vehicles there are just in Renfrew County. We’ve got people who’ve come from Barry’s Bay, Round Lake, Deep River, Cobden, Pembroke, Petawawa, you name it,” said Murray Dole, lifetime car enthusiast and co-organizer of the event. “More of us know each other and we catch up with one another at these types of shows every year – like I know at least 80 per cent of the people here. It’s a good time to catch up, share some stories and raise some funds for the Rankin Centre.”

Dole was among the participants as he proudly showed off his restored 1930 Model A Ford. After picking up the scraps in 1993, it took Dole eight years to restore the car to its current hot-rod condition.

“I’m a mechanic by trade and I’ve loved cars ever since I was a kid. Over the years I’ve owned over 40 cars and 20-some trucks – most of which were classics,” said Dole. “And right now I’m working to restore a 1967 Camaro for my daughter.”

Rankin-native Daniel Hewitt, who currently lives in Almonte, travelled all the way back to his hometown to partake in the classic car show along with his five-year-old daughter Daisy. The duo showed off their 1930 Model AA Ford along with their 1931 Model A running gear.

According to Hewitt, his love for Ford’s Model A cars from the 1930s is a passion that’s been passed down through generations in his family.

“My grandfather and my father both loved the Model A Ford and passed that love down to me. Now that they're no longer with us, it's me and my daughter who have carried on that tradition and it's just a great hobby where you meet great people who share the same love for vintage cars,” said Hewitt. “I’m happy to be at this show today as I'm originally from Rankin so it's always nice to support my community and I've always been a big supporter of the community centre here, so anytime there's a big event we try to help out in any way we can.”

