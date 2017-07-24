Golf Fore The Cure raises $4,300

PETAWAWA – More than 100 female golfers attended the 12th annual Golf Fore The Cure tournament held for the second time at the Petawawa Golf Club on July 20.

The 104 golfers were broken into 26 teams composed of families, friends or coworkers who were all eager to tee off in support of the worthy cause.

Ranging in age from 18 to 85 years old, the participants included both novice and avid golfers.

They took over the entire 18-hole course as they engaged in the tournament which included unique games and prize holes. The most popular holes were closest to the pink bra drive, putting with oven mitts, driving with a sock on the club and a special ‘birdie’ contest.

The winning team on the Front Nine were Pat Snell, Tanya Charette, Wanda Hewlett and Cheryle McCrae. The winning team on the Back Nine were Nancy Paquin, Diane Wood, Barb Jones and Bonita Brown.

A total of $4,300 was raised through the participation fees, the 15 hole sponsorships, pledges, the silent auction and the prize draws.

All of the funds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society to go towards breast cancer research.

“It was definitely a success. The weather was perfect, we had more participants than we had last year and the response from all of these ladies has really been excellent. At least 75 per cent of the group are participants from last year but we also have some new faces which is great to see,” said Paula Paquette, event co-organizer. “As well, our Honorary Breast Cancer Survivor Cathy McMillan spoke to all of the ladies about her personal journey fighting breast cancer. She stressed to us that when faced with the challenge of fighting cancer, you need support from everyone around you, and don't be afraid to ask for that support.”

