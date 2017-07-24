New commander for 4CDSG

GARRISON PETAWAWA – Embarking on a new assignment to command of the Joint Personnel Support Unit (JPSU), Brig.-Gen. Mark Misener bid farewell to 4th Canadian Division Support Group (4CDSG) last Friday.

In a change of command ceremony in front of the garrison's headquarters on Menin Road, Brig.-Gen. Misener handed over 4CDSG to Col. Louis Lapointe, who assumes responsibility for a formation that provides logistical and institutional support to Ontario's major military bases primarily based out of Petawawa and Toronto.

The day before, Brig.-Gen. Misener took over command of the JPSU, the umbrella unit for 24 Integrated Personnel Support Centres across Canada and was created to offer programs to support and enable mentally and physically injured troops to resume their military careers or more commonly, to make a gradual transition into the civilian world with sellable skills. The move was made after the unit's former commander, Brig.-Gen. Shane Brennan, announced his retirement from the military.

“4CDSG team, you should be proud of what you are accomplishing every day. You are always in the fight supporting readiness of the field force. Without your support, hardwork and innovation, nothing would have been possible,” said Brig.-Gen. Misener in his final remarks. “It's been an honour and a priviledge to serve and work with all of you. I thank all of you for your support and wish you continued success moving forward.”

After presiding over an inspection and the change of command signing ceremony, Brig.-Gen. Stephen Cadden, commander of 4th Canadian Division, observed that support is just as important as tactical training noting that the men and women of 4CDSG have done a magnificient job during a busy operational tempo. He said he expects things to get busier as soldiers from this garrison, and bases across Ontario, deploy to Iraq, the Ukraine, Latvia, Lebanon and in domestic operations as well.

“We make sure we are always ready to answer the call,” said Brig.-Gen. Cadden. After praising Brig.-Gen. Misener for his successful tenure, the division commander offered words of encouragement to Col. Lapointe. “The burden of command is not light. You have been picked from a crowd of many talented officers. You have an excellent team. You have nothing the prospect of success ahead of you.”

As a former deputy commander of 4CDSG, Col. Lapointe is certainly no stranger to Garrison Petawawa. In his remarks to the formation, the new commander said that it was with a heavy heart that he and his family left Petawawa two years not expecting to be back here so soon. He pledged to bring empathy, a sense of humour and respect to the job.

“I am extremely humble to once again be among you and take this command position,” said Col. Lapointe. “4CDSG is a formation that has matured greatly over the last couple of years. It went from a base and an area support group to an integrated institution that spreads across Ontario. If you give me the same support that you gave to General Misener I know we will deliver outstanding institutional support.”

A native of Shawinigan South, Quebec, Col. Lapointe enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1991. As a junior officer, he served with the Royal 22nd Regiment and deployed on domestic operations to the 1998 Ice Storm and the 1997 Manitoba Floods. He held staff appointments with the 5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, Army Headquarters and Strategic Joint Staff. Col. Lapointe has completed the U.S. Army Ranger course and is a recipient of the Medal of Military Valour and Meritorious Service Medal. He has operational tours to Haiti and Afghanistan. He also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Master's in Defence Studies from Royal Military College. He and his wife, Lt.-Col. Angie Lapointe, have two children, Charlotte and Chloe.

