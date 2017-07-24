New formation sergeant-major for 4CDSG

GARRISON PETAWAWA – With a heavy heart, Chief Warrant Officer Bill Richards said goodbye to 4th Canadian Division Support Group (4CDSG) last Friday handing off his pace stick over to a new formation sergeant-major (FSM).

In a change of appointment ceremony in front of the garrison's headquarters on Menin Road, Chief Warrant Officer Tom Verner succeeded Chief Warrant Officer Richards. While the FSM handles discipline and deportment, he is also the key advisor to the commander and safeguards the institution that is 4CDSG, the formation that provides logistical and institutional support to Ontario's major military bases primarily based out of Petawawa and Toronto.

Although he is a native of St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Chief Warrant Officers Richards described Petawawa as his second home having spent most of his 33-year career here as a member of the 8th Canadian Hussars and the Royal Canadian Dragoons. While he is leaving for his new posting in Ottawa as the armoured corps chief warrant officer and Directorate of Heritage and History chief warrant officer, his connections to Petawawa will remain strong. His wife, Veletia, is the current principal of Herman Street Public School.

“I've seen a lot of change in three years,” said the outgoing FSM, who has been with 4CDSG since 2014.

Chief Warrant Officers Richards reflected on the many achievements for the formation at Petawawa including the opening of a new Canex flagship store, a running trail and construction on a new hospital.

However, he said he most proud of “A Soldier's Hero,” a $20,000 spouse's scholarship sponsored through Willis College. As a member of the board of directors, he noted that they gave out five scholarships last year. In his final remarks, he praised the formation's military and civilian personnel for providing the backbone of support to deployable units across the province.

“You enable units in our area of responsibility to train to high readiness and then deploy,” he said/ “When someone asks where you work, don't ever say I just work at the base. Be proud. It's a great place to work.”

Chief Warrant Officers Richards reflected on the positive work experience he had with his now former bosses, Brig.-Gen. Mark Misener and Brig.-Gen. Marc Gagne.

“When you're in a command team with individuals like this, life is good,” he said. “We've pushed the envelope pretty hard and I think everything is better for it.”

Calling him a consummate professional who set the example, Brig.-Gen. Misener said that Chief Warrant Officers Richards had a way with people, who could trust and confide in him.

“You care deeply about people, you care about the institution,” he said. “It's been an honour and a priviledge to work beside you.”

Enrolling in the military in 1987, Chief Warrant Officer Tom Verner was first posted to London, Ontario. He was subsequently posted to the Canadian Airborne Regiment and later the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment. In 2006, he assisted with the formation of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment where he eventually served as regimental sergeant-major. In 2009 and 2011, Chief Warrant Officer Verner was task force sergeant-major for the Special Operations Task Force in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He has operational tours in Cyprus, Somalia, Bosnia and Kabul, Afghanistan. He was career manager for special operations non-commissioned members. For the past year, he has served as force sergeant-major of the Multinational Force in the Sinai, Egypt.

“It really does feel like I am coming home,” said Chief Warrant Officer Verner referring to the 24 years he previously spent in Petawawa. “I'm really looking forward both with the base, for my commander and the greater community in Petawawa.”

