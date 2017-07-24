Pembroke is Top of the World

While the rain threatened to downpour, local skateboarders still had a chance to show off their talents and skill during the Top of the World competition held at the Pembroke Skate Park on July 8.

Hosted by Top of the World, the Ottawa-based skateboard, snowboard and clothing shop, the contest saw skateboarders demonstrate sharp maneouvers on the course. Top of the World has been here before and organizers felt the amount of participation was good for this venue.

Master of ceremonies Eric Dionne said this kind of show is really to encourage novice skateboarders to get out of their comfort zone and see the amount of support they will receive from the wider skateboarding community.

“It's a big step for a kid to get on that centre stage and do his thing,” said Dionne. “That always our biggest goal – to promote our sport and help it grow into the future.”

Organizers gave huge props to the new park which opened in 2016 in the former Lake Street lot between Albert and Victoria streets. Dionne said the layout works very well noting that the park is well suited for first-time skateboarders to learn the sport. Top of the World holds skateboard competitions throughout the region and a skateboard camp each summer that attracts about 250 students. Dionne said the sport is doing well, especially in locations like Pembroke.

“We've seen the craziest growth over the last five years,” Dionne explained adding Babyboomers and guys with young families are really pushing skateboarding. “They are all having kids and throwing them onto the skateboard, and the older guys are getting back on the skateboard.”

In the Top of the World competition, Malcolm Woodruff took first place in the 12 and under class. Raphael Cadieux claimed first in the 15 and under class, followed by Ethan Leatherbarrow, in second place, and Christopher Richard, in third. In the 16 and over class, Chris Booth came in first place, followed by Chris Hughes, in second place, and Zack Smith, in third.

