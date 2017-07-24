GARRISION PETAWAWA – Ready to travel back in time? Join us in Rome! The Vacation Bible School program will explore the caves of the underground church, meet the Apostle Paul, create cool Bible-times projects, experience thrilling real-life dramas, play high energy games, sample tasty Mediterranean snacks and hear unforgettable music.

This event, which runs from Aug. 14 to 18, is operated by several volunteers from four congregations plus chaplains at Garrison Petawawa. Stephanie McKimm from Pine Ridge Community Church is one of the lead organizers. The breakfast club is run by Julie McBride with support from Elaine Chalmers, from St. George’s chapel. The music program is co-ordinated by Sosun Suh from St. George’s and Beth Brown from Trail Head Baptist. Several chaplains are taking various acting positions. Games are being co-ordinated by Tim Roddick from Trailhead Baptist. Food, always important, is co-ordinated by several volunteers from St. George’s chapel.

Tribe leaders and helpers are from St. George’s, St. Francis of Assisi, Pine Ridge and Trail Head. This is truly a group effort and a great example of churches working together to support and encourage military families at Garrison Petawawa.

The adventure will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Garrison Petawawa. It starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at noon. There is a breakfast club at 7:30 a.m. The program is suitable for children turn five up to 11 years old. For more information call 613-687-5511 ex.5434.

Submitted by Hilda Young