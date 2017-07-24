Thank you Pembroke

Having decided to take advantage of a significant opportunity, I wish to thank some people and the community for all the support I have received. My opportunity to go to Halifax and play with the Mooseheads of the QMJHL was primarily the result of my development on and off the ice with the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

During my time with the Kings, I was provided with tremendous opportunities to play and develop, receiving professional training and coaching from Dale McTavish, Sean Crozier, Ben Reinhardt, Keith Roach and Pat Malloy. Over two seasons, I played with an incredible group of guys — teammates that were always in good spirits and encouraging, some of whom have become close friends of mine. A huge thank you too to all my trainers, Steve, Frank, Dom and Adam who worked hard in ensuring the players were looked after.

The fans (including family and friends) gave me the confidence to play well and perform better. They are, without a doubt, the best fans in the league. The top-notch announcers of Geoff Patterson, Josh Coleman and Richard Chaput were (I am told) always positive when I played well and considerate and understanding when I was not on my game. So too were the broadcasts of Cogeco TV led by long-time play-by-play announcer Jamie Bramburger.

I always believed I was part of a caring, meaningful and community-oriented hockey family. And leading this family is a caring, devoted and skilled person in the name of Dale McTavish. In the two years of my development with the Kings, he instilled in me the belief that I can play at a high level and was key in the opportunities gained for my further development post-Kings career, including possible NCAA or CHL pathways. Over the last month, Mr. McTavish has not only supported me and provided positive recommendations to the Mooseheads, but encouraged me to continue to strive to achieve my hockey dreams.

I will always be grateful to Mr. McTavish and to the Pembroke Lumber Kings family.

Patty Kyte

Pembroke