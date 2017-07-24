It’s time for a checkup!

There comes a time when even a hospital needs a checkup to ensure its customers are satisfied and that its programs and services are meeting, if not exceeding, expectations.

That time is now for the Pembroke Regional Hospital and preparations are being made to launch a summer initiative during which public feedback about PRH will be collected in a variety of ways in order to get a feel for the “temperature of the community” when it comes to their health-care facility.

“As an organization we are always seeking ways to improve the services we offer and one way to do that, is to speak directly with those who use our services. It’s helpful for us to get their feedback on what worked well for them, and learn more about which areas need improvement,” said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel.

“It’s also important for us to find out what our community knows about our hospital and identify what our reputation is throughout the region. If people aren’t aware of the programs or services we offer or have less than positive perceptions, we need to look at how we can improve communications and turn those opinions around,” Noel added.

Currently small teams of volunteers will be out in the community at various public events and locations has ting short, three-question surveys. A longer, more in-depth 11-question survey will also be launched using SurveyMonkey on the hospital’s website (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DQKSFYX) and members of the public will be invited to fill this out online.

Additionally, a number of focus groups will be formed, each meeting for one 90-minute session during which detailed feedback will be collected. The hospital is currently inviting those who have an interest in being part of a focus group to call 613-732-2811 ext. 7000 or email customerservice@prh.email with your name, address and contact information.

“Performing this community scan should help give us a much clearer picture of some of the areas we need to focus on in terms of improvement or at least confirm that we are making positives changes in some of the right areas,” Noel said. “We are hopeful that many within our community will choose to take one of our surveys or be part of our focus groups so that we have plenty of data to work with when the summer initiative is complete.”