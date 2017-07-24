Baseball enthusiasts and cat lovers joined forces at The Lucky Project’s Purrfect Pitch Slo-Pitch Tournament this past weekend.

The co-ed tournament, serving as a fundraiser for The Lucky Project, took place at the Stafford Park Ball Diamond from July 21 to 22.

The event attracted six teams, featuring players of all ages and skill levels, who were all eager to play ball and support The Lucky Project’s mission to help Pembroke’s feral and stray cat population.

“It's a ball community and we knew that people would have fun raising money and it also raises a bit of awareness as some of the players have approached us and asked what's going on with The Lucky Project,” said Kelly Dermann, co-founder of The Lucky Project.

With clever names and some decked out in customized team t-shirts, the teams included The Misfits, Balls and Dolls, The Weekend Warriors, The Double Baggers, Lepine’s Crew and Scared Hitless.

According to Dermann, the tournament was a complete success that was only made possible through the hard work of her friend Andrew Levean who took the lead on organizing the event.

“It was my wife who kept me on my toes to organize this and make it happen. I'm not a big cat person but I love baseball and my wife was very convincing. So once I started hearing more about what The Lucky Project was about and talking to Kelly and Candia about it, I started to feel very upset about the situation and decided I wanted to do whatever I could to help out,” said Levean. “In the future I have plans to do more for The Lucky Project by organizing a golf tournament or whatever else.”

All teams played a minimum of three games during the two-day round robin tournament which then led into a semi-final round before capping off with the final game to determine the winner.

After finishing off the round robin, the semi-final games saw The Weekend Warriors beat Lepine’s Crew 12-10 and The Double Baggers doubled Balls and Dolls 16-8.

The fierce final match saw The Double Baggeers race home to victory with their 21-8 win over The Weekend Warriors.

“The Double Baggers won the tournament and prize money of $300, but they donated it right back to The Lucky Project,” said Dermann. “:How nice is that? What a great bunch!”

After tallying funds at the end of the day, the tournament raised a whopping grand total of $1424.60 for The Lucky Project - raised through team registration fees, a raffle, a 50/50 draw and a barbecue.

The majority of the funds will go towards supporting The Lucky Project, with some funds donated to Secondhand Mommies Cat Rescue as well.

“We plan to make this tournament an annual event and hope that each it will get bigger and better,” said Dermann.

cip@postmedia.com