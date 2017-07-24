Regardless of what adventure you embark upon this summer your time spent fishing, hunting, riding or RV’ing in the great outdoors is the ultimate reward.

In my opinion summer is meant to be enjoyed leisurely, with my family and friends in an outdoor setting. Camping, cottaging, and of course fishing, are a few of the things I enjoy. One day, I could be casting for northern pike and bass with my Mrs. Outdoors Guy at the trailer in Cobden or putting up trail cameras, and the next I might be scouting the deer woods or doing work on the hunt camp. Holiday season is all about getting back to basics and enjoying things that really matter.

One of my highlights each summer is our family trip to the New Hampshire seacoast. Even though the Live Free or Die State boasts a modest 22-kilometre coastline, what a stretch it is to behold. We stay in Rye beach and travel south beyond the Massachusetts border in less than 10 minutes, while being able to head north the Kittery, Maine in about 15 minutes. Our day of fishing with my pal Capt. Brad Cook of the Atlantic Queen is the pinnacle. Touring the Isle of Shoals in Brad’s 24-metre Supercruiser catching mackerel hand over fist, while watching harbour seals dodge the lobster pots, is totally entertaining. If you’ve never visited New England, do yourself a favour and book a day aboard the Atlantic Queen II. Rye is home to such celebs as Liv Tyler, daughter of rocker Steven Tyler, and Tyler McLaughlin of Wicked Tuna fame, along with the best tasting soft-shelled lobster you’ve ever eaten. For more info on fishing with the Atlantic Queen II: http://www.atlanticqueenfishing.com/

Ford F-150 King Ranch

The 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch I road-tested earlier this month, made an already great adventure up the Valley better and certainly more rugged. The new F-150 King Ranch trim comes equipped with country-style western leather accents and lots of upgrades and boasts a 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine with six-speed automatic transmission. Such features as Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Blind Spot Information System (BSIS) and cross-traffic alert make the new F-150 more sophisticated than its predecessors, yet the overall ‘Ford truck appeal’ remains good and strong. I did enjoy the standard ‘Reverse sensing system’ which came in handy for parking in tight spots or manoeuvring around rocks and tree branches on backwoods roads; almost like Big Brother was watching from all corners. The new King Ranch trim is custom-made for towing with standard electric brake controller and large split towing mirrors installed. Though I did not haul anything on this outing, as an RV’er I can appreciate the well-appointed towing features. Thanks to Melissa Wood of National Public Relations and Ford Canada for the opportunity of trying out this truly great truck. For more on the 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch: http://www.ford.com/trucks/f150/2017/models/king-ranch/

Bear awareness this summer

Each summer cottagers, campers and municipalities are urged to do their part to avoid nuisance bears. Black bears are attracted to any food source, and in areas where berries and other natural forage is not available, bear’s will eat whatever they can get including pet food, compost and even garbage. They will also return to food sources they remember from last year so be mindful when spending time in bear country. Bear encounters are very rare, but they do occur so be sure to keep your wits about you this summer.

If you have a nuisance animal around your property, report it immediately to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Pembroke at 613-732-3661.

Next time!

Be sure to check out the next Outdoors Column as we discuss the upcoming hunting season just around the corner, folks!