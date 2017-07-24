COBDEN – The new Whitewater Kings hockey organization is seeking volunteers for game day duties for the 2017-2018 season.

An information meeting will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Astrolabe Arena in Cobden. There are many responsibilities necessary to stage a game in the Central Canada Hockey League 2, including off-ice officials, public address announcers, canteen staff, security, door people, music, and video staff, among others. Experience is not essential, but it would be helpful. Training will be provided by the Kings operations manager Jamie McConnell.

The organization encourages all hockey fans to take a strong interest in their Junior hockey team and volunteer their services in a variety of capacities. These volunteer positions would be beneficial for high school students as they are required to complete 40 hours of volunteer community service to obtain their high school diploma. In the end, after all positions are filled the hope is to build a warm, hospitable volunteer staff, committed to ensuring that local hockey fans enjoy the experience.

For any additional information, please contact the Whitewater Kings operations manager Jamie McConnell at 613-717-2710 or wwkingsops@hotmail.com. Applications will be made available at the meeting on July 27. Those selected will be contacted for an interview/meeting to ensure that everyone is placed in the correct position.

The Whitewater Kings, formerly the Prescott Flyers, was purchased this past spring by Dale McTavish, owner and head coach of the Pembroke Lumber Kings. The team will bring Junior B hockey action to Cobden while providing a development team for the Lumber Kings, in addition to the organization's U18 team.

The Whitewater Kings will be based out of the Astrolable Arena in Cobden and will primarily play its home games on Saturday night. The team kicks off its inaugural season on Sept. 16 against the Renfrew Timberwolves.