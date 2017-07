Due to a beaver dam being washed out the morning of July 25, County Road 30 (Lake Dore Road) has been closed to through traffic approximately one kilometer North of Biederman Road. While Renfrew County public works crew members are busy reconstructing the road, the area will continue to be closed until a tentative time of July 26 at 6 p.m. Detours are in place at Royal Pines Road and Highway 41.