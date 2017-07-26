Tales and tips from an avid canoeist

PEMBROKE – "Everyone must believe in something, I believe I'll go canoeing.”

Those are the often-quoted words of legendary American wilderness author Henry David Thoreau.

Those same words are the ones that Fred Blackstein, a well-known community figure who is best known for his 30-plus years of devout volunteerism, has lived by for the past 60 years.

It was around 60 years ago, while he was working as a camp counsellor at a summer camp in the Ottawa Valley, that Blackstein was first introduced to the canoe and he began discovering the expansive beauty of the Ottawa River and Algonquin Park.

Ever since that first summer, Blackstein has remained faithful to the canoe and has spent every summer paddling the region’s beautiful lakes and rivers while always discovering new territory and honouring its magnificence.

“When I first arrived here at about 15 years old, I discovered that there's just a huge number of outdoor opportunities like hiking, canoeing and snowshoeing. I dove into the idea of travelling all over the upper Ottawa Valley by canoe and have done so ever since,” said Blackstein.

To inspire them to engage in similar canoe adventures to discover that same natural beauty and wonder, Blackstein will be stopping by the Pembroke Public Library to deliver a special presentation.

Taking place on July 27 from 6:30p.m. until 8 p.m., the master canoeist will use maps to discuss 12 of the region’s historic canoe routes and explain how they can be retraced.

The presentation will also go into detail on different canoe and paddle choices, along with other canoe tripping necessities.

“We will talk about the Aboriginal history in the area and how they used the river as their major transportation route; there will also be some discussion on various types of canoes that people might want to explore; I'll bring a bunch of different paddles to give people an idea of what works best and where; and I'll be talking about local opportunities that anyone can engage in at almost no cost,” said Blackstein.

The avid canoeist expressed that the main purpose of the talk will be to inspire people to go out and take advantage of the beauty that’s all around them.

“A fair bit will be talking about the canoe routes in Algonquin Park because we are just minutes from the park boundary,” said Blackstein. “In fact, most of the areas ill be talking about are within an hour's drive of Pembroke. I want to show people how fortunate we are to live in this magnificent area and that anyone can drive 20 or 30 minutes and put their canoe in at one of these spots that we're going to talk about.”

cip@postmedia.com