The Kings need billet families.

Both the Junior `A' Pembroke Lumber Kings and the newly formed Junior `B' Whitewater Kings are looking for area families to take in players for the season.

Kevin Ready, general manager of the Whitewater Kings, said as the August training camp dates approach, there is a need to find places to billet players from both teams. This is complicated by the fact the Junior `B' team is looking to house players as well.

“We're under the crunch in terms of numbers,” he said. “We're not only making up the loss of some of our billets, but we now have an increased number for more.”

Greg Kossatz, Lumber Kings' billet co-ordinator, said they really need to sign up billets for the players as soon as possible. He said besides dealing with the added needs of the Whitewater Kings, a number of billet families have dropped out because they were military and had transferred out of the area.

“We're looking for a good home for the kids,” Kossatz said, “someone who will treat them like their own.”

He said it becomes a good bonding experience for those involved, not only between the player and his host family, but between the player's family and the host as well. All become part of the Lumber King family.

“We've been doing it for 17 years, and we've gotten to know the families,” Kossatz said. “It gives them all peace of mind to know their kids are going into good homes.”

He said the host family will often come out to games to cheer on their billet, as if it is one of their own sons playing. Within families, the players are looked up to by the younger ones, and become like an older brother to them.

Kossatz said these bonds often last long after the player has left the Lumber Kings and hockey itself. As once who has billeted players himself, he stays in touch with his players and once traveled to California to attend a wedding of one of them.

He said anyone interested in billeting players can contact him through the Lumber King office. He noted families are given funds to cover the costs of the expense of bringing in a player or two into their household. Additionally, prospective candidate families will be checked out by Kossatz to make sure everything will work out.

He said players can be billeted anywhere in the area, from Pembroke, Petawawa, Cobden, Eganville and points in between. The players have their own transportation so they don't need to be directly in town.

Ready said billeting a player can be a great experience, especially for a hockey fan. He knows because he used to do it himself.

“When you're a billet family, you really get into it and feel a part of the team,” he said. In fact, Ready said out of the legion of die hard fans who attend games regularly, quite a number of them have billeted players at some point.

Just under 30 years ago, Ready had been approached by then Peterborough Petes coach Dick Todd to take in this kid from Eganville for a billet. He felt it was a good fit as both were from the Ottawa Valley.

That kid was Dale McTavish, now the Pembroke Lumber Kings' coach.

“Dale stayed with us for four years,” Ready said, and became a part of the family. “My sons saw him as a brother.”

This led to a lifelong friendship which led eventually to the purchase and relocation of the Whitewater Kings. Ready said he had approached McTavish about it, and they made it happen.

McTavish said he was a young guy leaving home for the first time, and it was nice to be able to live with someone who was from the Ottawa Valley and feel a part of the family.

“I can't say enough about it,” he said, it was a great experience.”

McTavish said they definitely need a few more good homes to put up players and create a great environment for these young men. He said the players begin coming in Aug. 13 for training camp, so the team would like to secure the billets by then.

“It creates a fun atmosphere to be a part of the team and the Pembroke Lumber King family,” he said.

McTavish said he cannot emphasize enough the importance of billet families. He said most of the time, the player coming in is homesick and needs the support of a family when he comes back from the rink, or better yet, one which will come out to the game and cheer him on.

“These are great kids,” he said, who need a place to stay and the support of a family.

Anyone wanting to billet players for either the Pembroke Lumber Kings or the Whitewater Kings are asked to call the Pembroke Lumber Kings' office at 613-732-8146 and leave a message for Greg Kossatz, billet co-ordinator.