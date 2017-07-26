PEMBROKE -

Kids of all ages flocked to Rotary Park for some fun in the sun with Skyza.

With school out for the summer, the Pembroke Public Library has been providing local youth with endless programs to keep them active, entertained and with no reason to be bored.

On July 26, from noon until 4 p.m., the Pembroke Public Library teamed up with Skyza Inflatables to provide youth with a day of fun, sun and great family memories.

“We brought Skyza for one of our March Break programs and the kids really enjoyed that, so we decided to bring Skyza back for the summer. Today, the weather is great and we have a good turnout of kids and they seem to be having a lot of fun,” said Lioutsia Schizkoske, Pembroke Public Library children’s librarian.

Dozens of kids, ranging in age from three to 12, participated in the carnival-style games that included bumper boats, bouncy horses, bubble ball sumo wrestling and a water slide among others.

“Skyza is all about helping communities and ensuring kids have fun,” said Orin Wattley, co-owner of Skyza. “So we’re happy to be here today to help the library raise some funds for their programs and it’s great to see the kids having a good time.”

While their parents watched on, the kids had a grand time as they enjoyed the beautiful weather, played with their friends and cooled off on the water slide.

For $5, kids were able to test out each activity station, or they could enjoy limitless play at a cost of $9. All of the event’s proceeds would go towards the library to fund its ongoing programs and initiatives.

