Bev Kidd to take on her 12th Spartan Race

Bev Kidd is a Spartan.

Since 2012, the 52-year-old ‘obstacle racing junkie’ from Pembroke has completed 11 Spartan races across Ontario, Quebec and as far as Vermont.

The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from five kilometres to marathon distances.

Since it was founded in 2007, the Spartan Race has grown exponentially and has taken the world by storm with over 100 races taking place in 14 countries each year.

The series include the Spartan Sprint, the Super Spartan, the Spartan Beast, and the Ultra Beast.

The Spartan Sprint – the baby of the Spartan obstacle racing family – is a speed course with 5 km of obstacle racing and 15 or more obstacles that will test the mettle of all competitors, whether they are beginners, hard core warriors or marathon runners. The Super is a minimum of 14 km in length with 20 or more obstacles, while the Beast runs at least 21 km in length with 30 or more gruelling challenges to overcome. The most intense race – the Ultra Beast – attracts the most elite athletes and die-hard Spartan racers who have the energy and strength to run more than 26 miles and complete more than 60 gruelling obstacles.

From crawling under barbed wire a mere 18 inches off the muddy ground to scaling an eight-foot wooden wall or flipping over tractor tires and leaping over a roaring fire, each Spartan race will feature a number of intensive obstacles that will push anyone to their absolute limits. If a runner fails to complete an obstacle, they’re required to complete 30 burpees before they can continue with the race.

Despite the extreme and challenging nature of the Spartan Race, Pembroke’s Bev Kidd has already completed 11 races – including seven Sprints, three Supers and one Beast.

According to Kidd, you never know what to expect from a Spartan race and that added challenge is what makes the race so appealing to athletes looking to push their limits.

“Each race is often 15 to 20 per cent harder than what they claim because part of being a Spartan is to be able to do the unknown and go above and beyond what you would have expected,” said Kidd. “They push you physically and mentally in every way.”

Now five years since her first Spartan Race, Kidd is ready for more and has been undergoing intensive training to prepare herself to take on at least two more races this summer.

Her training sessions which incorporate strength, cardio, endurance and technical skills.

She runs between 25 to 40 kilometres a week, every Saturday she runs the trails at Calabogie while incorporating burpees and weight challenges, she attempts a crossfit bootcamp twice a week and she engages in weight lifting exercises each day.

“What keeps me going is the training – that’s one of the reasons I love doing these races. I love the training because I used to just run but now I push myself way beyond what I would normally push myself,” said Kidd. “When I go to Calabogie – what I like to call ‘my mountain’ - I often leave home at 5 a.m. and train for at least three hours if not more. And it’s about 760 feet to the peak, and I often run up and down several times as part of my training.”

Now, there’s only one more week to go before race day, as Kidd will be engaging in the Spartan Spring on August 5 at Calabogie Peaks. If all goes well with the Sprint, she might also race in the Super on August 6. If she completes both the Sprint and Super at Calabogie, Kidd will assess her performance and decide whether or not she’ll be ready to train and partake in the Spartan Beast at Camp Borden in September.

“Once I get Calabogie done, I’ll have a better feel for my abilities. But it would be nice to be able to do a Beast again,” said Kidd.

For anyone who has ever considered doing a Spartan Race but has let fear prevent them from following through with their mission, Kidd encourages them to step outside of their comfort zone, push past their boundaries and unleash the power they have within them.

“When you physically push yourself beyond what you believed you were capable of, that empowers you and it changes your life,” she said.

