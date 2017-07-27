Get wet at Summer Jam

People in Pembroke disappointed by the cancellation of the Urban Slide now have another chance to get wet.

The city has announced the launch of the Pembroke Summer Jam, which will debut Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pembroke Waterfront.

The centre attraction, held in partnership with Skyza Inflatables, will be the Skyza Aquapark, which will be set up on the Ottawa River. This obstacle course on the water runs at 108 feet long and the Pembroke Summer Jam will mark its Ontario debut.

In continuation of Pembroke’s celebrations for Canada 150, this event is being offered completely free of charge to the public.

Off the water, a variety of other activities provided by Skyza will be available, including archery tag, Zorb ball, bumper boats, water tumbler, and an area for small children featuring tot bouncy climbers, PonyHops, and a bubble ball soccer field. These activities, both wet and dry, will provide outdoor fun for children young and old, parents, and adventurous adults alike.

From noon to 4 p.m., live entertainment will be provided at the waterfront, featuring Sparklesaurus, an infectious indie/alternative band with roots in the Ottawa Valley fresh off of their performance at RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa earlier this month. Joining them will be Slacker Justice, an up-and-coming indie rock duo based out of Pembroke.

The Pembroke Summer Jam will incorporate the 2017 edition of the Downtown Pembroke Patio Party, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on the same day. The city is happy to partner with Downtown Pembroke for the event, which will showcase eight different local musicians at various locations.

Heather Sutherland, manager of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area, said “We’re very excited to bring more summer fun to the downtown core.”

The city is currently accepting vendors to participate at the waterfront for the inaugaral Summer Jam. For more information or to register, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at recreation@pembroke.ca or 613-735-6821 ext. 1501.