SHERBROOKE, Que. — A passenger struck a Quebec bus driver in the head with a baseball bat after a dispute over a cat, police said Thursday.

Sherbrooke police said a man boarded the city bus Wednesday evening carrying the feline and then took it out of its cage.

The man became aggressive when the driver told him the animal needed to remain locked up, said police spokesman Samuel Ducharme.

“(The suspect) began insulting the bus driver, and in the course of the verbal altercation the suspect seized a baseball bat he had in his baggage and delivered a blow to the driver’s head,” he said.

The driver suffered a broken nose and multiple bruises and was released from hospital Thursday.

Charles Bolduc, 24, appeared in court Thursday and was charged with assault, armed assault causing bodily harm, and drug possession.

Ducharme called the incident “unusual and violent.”

“It happens that drivers ask us for reinforcement for individuals who have been drinking or are aggressive, but to my knowledge it’s never progressed to such a serious assault,” he said in a phone interview.

The president of Sherbrooke’s public transit agency called the incident “an exceptional case” but it has still raised fears among drivers.

Bruno Vachon said the agency would consider installing barriers to isolate drivers from passengers, but said the trade-off was that drivers wouldn’t be able to offer assistance to transit users as easily.

“It’s all a balance,” he said. “For sure it’s a very isolated case but it’s certain we’re going to look at it.”

The cat spent the night in its cage at a police station before being handed over to an animal shelter.