Man recognized for lifesaving

A local man has been recognized by the Ontario Provincial Police for his act of lifesaving within the city of Pembroke.

On Oct. 19, 2015, Daniel Hurry spotted a woman walking towards a footbridge in the city's downtown, She was carrying an extension cord, and something about her manner made him suspicious so he followed her.

When he approached her, she told him to back off, and he did so, while dialing 911. As the call was going through, she tied the cord to the bridge while wrapping the other around her neck and jumped off.

Rushing to the scene, Hurry managed to untie the cord from the bride and the woman fell into the shallow river. She was unharmed. It was well below freezing at the time, so he talked her into wading to shore where he cared for her until the police and paramedics arrived.

On Thursday at the start of the Pembroke Police Services Board's meeting, Hurry was recognized for his action by being presented the Commissioner's Citation for Lifesaving by Inspector Mark Wolfe, commander of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment.

Inspector Wolfe praised Hurry's actions.

"His selfless actions that day are truly commendable,” he said. “He saved the life of a member of our community and a tragedy was avoided. He is very deserving of the Commissioner's Citation for Lifesaving."

Hurry, a graduate of Algonquin College's Outdoor Adventure Naturalist Program, a wilderness first responder and an employee of the Algonquin Canoe Company, said he was humbled and proud of the recognition.

“This lets me know people appreciate stuff that folks do in the community,” he said, adding he hopes it will encourage other citizens to do the same.

