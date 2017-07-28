On-water protest planned Aug. 6

Protests against a proposed Chalk River waste disposal facility are heading up the river.

Next weekend, the Old Fort William Cottagers’ Association (OFWCA) is organizing a flotilla to express their opposition to a proposed near surface disposal facility (NSDF) which is to be located a kilometer from the Ottawa River.

Boaters are to gather at the wharf at Fort William, located near the Hotel Pontiac, by noon on Sunday, Aug. 6 (Rain date is noon, Monday, Aug. 7) and travel up-river to convene in front of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) on the river at 1 p.m., where several speakers will briefly address the boaters.

All are welcome to join the flotilla of boats, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. Kayakers and paddlers may wish to plan their own schedules in order to assure being at CNL by 1 p.m.

Joann McCann, who with Jason Phelps and Rick Bradshaw are organizing the flotilla, said all are welcome to boat from Fort William to the middle of the river in front of CNL.

The three are members of a sub-committee of the OFWCA studying the proposal, which also includes Johann Echlin, Michele Kaulbach and Craig Robinson.

“We want to celebrate the Kitchessippi or Ottawa River and what an important resource to us while protesting CNL’s proposed NSDF to be situated one kilometre from the Ottawa River,” McCann said. “We also want to be clear that we realize that the in situ waste has to be remediated, but we are calling for proper assessment of the alternatives for disposal using guidance provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

The OFWCA, along with the Concerned Citizens of Renfrew County and Area, have been actively opposing the CNL project as time ticks down for public input about it.

The public has until August 16 to comment on CNL’s draft environmental impact statement (EIS) regarding the disposal facility. If approved by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, construction would begin in 2018.

A public meeting held July 15 at Fort William's Hotel Pontiac with CNL representatives did little to convince residents and cottage owners to support the NSDF.

Despite assurances from CNL officials the NSDF design is a safe and proven technology which would be used to mainly store low and intermediate-level waste generated at the Chalk River site, few people seemed convinced it was a good idea in the first place to locate a waste facility anywhere near the Ottawa River.

For other details please see OFWCA Radioactive Wastewatch on Facebook: www.facebook.com/OFWCARadioactive/

For further information concerning the protest flotilla, please contact Jason Phelps info@jphelps.ca, Joann McCann at jpmccann@rogers.com or Rick Bradshaw at rickbradshaw902@gmail.com.