A pilgrimage to historic St. Ann's

CORMAC - Christians gathered Sunday at historic St. Ann's Catholic Church to honour the woman who tradition tells us was the grandmother of Jesus Christ.

A special mass began on the grounds of the church with an honour guard from the Knights of Columbus leading a procession that included parishioners marching with candles, and holding a banner showing St. Ann's image. As hundreds looked on, the procession made its way to the stone shrine which had been erected after the first pilgrimage in 1938 denoting the location of Cormac as the centre of the region's diocese.

While crowds appeared smaller than in past years, hundreds still gathered in front of the Shrine of St. Ann to celebrate mass, receive communion and seek spiritual guidance and healing. The tall pines that surrounded the shrine provided some respite from the blazing sun as the Diocesan Community Choir sang “To Kneel at Thine Altar.”

The Bishop of the Diocese of Pembroke, the Most Rev. Michael Mulhall, praised the volunteer core of the St. Ann's community for hosting this landmark 79th annual pilgrimage. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the parish's current church building. The parish, itself, has been around since 1891 when Father James McCormac named it as he was deeply devoted to St. Ann.

“This pilgrimage is a pilgrimage of great graces and over the many decades and years has been testified in the lives of so many people who have brought their loving intentions to this mass,” said Bishop Mulhall in his homily. “Let us continue to offer this mass and give our lives to Christ.”

Many come to the sacramental anointing seeking St. Ann's intercession as a healer of the sick and helper of the poor. Pilgrims were also anointed with oil, an act to give them strength and hope for their respective journeys home. Historically the number of pilgrims was the highest after the Second World War when between 4,000 and 10,000 came from parts of Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. According to Christian tradition, St. Ann was the mother of the Virgin Mary but very little is known about her. In the Gospel of James, Ann is told by an angel that she will bear a child, whom she pledges will serve God. The woman's daughter eventually gives birth to Jesus Christ as told in the story of the Nativity.

In his message, Bishop Mulhall asked those pilgrims gathered here to reflect on what the kingdom of Heaven is like noting that it remains a puzzle even to those with the strongest of faith.

“It is a mystery that is beyond our comprehension,” he said. “The kingdom is so great and is so profound.”

The bishop added that it is natural, as Christians, to ask what the kingdom of Heaven is like. He challenged them to put themselves in a childlike graceful disposition and ask that question. This childlike curosity is sparked by grace, he added.

“Somebody, a parent, answers the question and leads the one asking to the reality, itself. The reality that we can live in our lives, to experience the kingdom, to allow it to become more powerful in my life, dominating my life and recognizing the difference when I walk away from the kingdom and how much I miss to go back again,” Bishop Mulhall said.

Priests were also available to hear confession or offer the Sacrament of Redemption. During the pilgrimage's previous three evenings, a triduum, or a time for prayer and devotion, was held at the shrine. This year, the triddum and pilgrimage to the shrine was preached by The Most Reverend Christian Riesbeck, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Ottawa.

