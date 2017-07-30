The warm weekend brought out a few folks who wanted to enjoy the weather and get in a fitness session in support of a great cause.

Inner Strength Fitness Centre hosted a round of Fitness in the Park on Saturday at the Pembroke waterfront. This new event was introduced as a fundraiser for the annual Pembroke Kidney Walk which is held each September in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Event organizer Jodi Sauve, a certified personal trainer specialist, came up with the idea as a way of helping out the Sutherland family, who have been spearheading the Pembroke Walk for the past eight years. Located in Pembroke and Cobden, Inner Strength conducts everything from BootCamp and Zumba classes to running clinics and yoga and personal training.

“I just wanted to contribute in some other way,” said Sauve. “Some people donated even though they couldn't make it but it's important to get the awareness out.”

One in 10 Canadians currently has kidney disease. The Kidney Foundation of Canada notes that 1,000 Ontarians are currently waiting for kidney transplants, while the number of Canadians being treated for kidney failure has tripled in the last 20 years. The two most common and preventable causes of end-stage kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure, although some kidney diseases like polycystic kidney disease, for instance, are also inheritable. Renfrew County has the highest incidence of polycystic kidney disease in the province.

The Pembroke Walk received a big boost earlier this month with the Don Sutherland Memorial Slo Pitch Tournament raising close to $6,000. Walk organizer Heather Sutherland said the family appreciates individuals and businesses devising fundraisers of their own to help their cause.

“We were really thrilled when Jodi approached us,” said Sutherland. “When you can do something for a cause it's usually a more fun way to participate. It's nice to enjoy the waterfront in this way.”

The Pembroke Kidney Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at the waterfront amphitheatre.

SChase@postmedia.com