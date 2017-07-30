Glitzy Golf Fore Diabetes raises $1,855

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Family and friends came out to the Indian River Golf Course to play 18 holes of golf for an important cause over the weekend.

The fifth annual Glitzy Golf Fore Diabetes raised $1,855 on Saturday with 10 teams playing the nine-hole course in two rounds. Proceeds went to the Ottawa Branch of the Canadian Diabetes Association.

“We should do good this year,” said organizer Brenda Jamieson, who was bless to host the tournament on the first weekend of the summer that had no rain. “This is the first year we’ve had sun. I’ve always had rain.”

Diabetes is a lifelong condition where either your body does not produce enough insulin, or the body cannot use the insulin it produces. Type 2 diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases in Canada with more than 60,000 new cases yearly. This accounts for nine out of 10 people with diabetes. It is estimated that close to two million Canadian adults have diabetes. One third of these people are unaware that they have the disease. It is currently the seventh leading cause of death in Canada.

“Diabetes has been so prominent in my family my whole life,” explained Jamieson. “I’ve had family members lose limbs, eyesight and life.”

The championship team of this year's tournament was Josh Brierly, Jesse Clouthier, Dale Vandenberg and Alicia Arsenault. One of the big highlights of the day was a $10,000 hole-in-one contest sponsored by Schutt Restoration Services.

Jamieson said she use to organize a Christmas tea to raise funds for diabetes, however, the golf tournament has proven to be more popular.

“Most of this is supported by family but we have a lot of members of the golf club coming out,” she said. “To do a tournament like this, you need help.”

