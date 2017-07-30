LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The township honoured one of its most devoted community leaders Saturday with the official naming of “Jim Sheedy Way.”

Family, friends and colleagues of Jim Sheedy gathered at the entrance to Stafford Park for the unveiling of the new street sign. This special and unique distinction recognizes Sheedy’s faithful service in municipal government as a councillor, deputy reeve and reeve of three townships over a period of 42 years.

Last September, Sheedy stepped down from council due to health reasons. He was replaced by former councillor George Hodgkinson. Since then, the township put in motion the renaming of the lane that leads into Stafford Park. Mayor Steve Bennett said he was happy to preside over this ceremony to a man he has considered a friend and mentor.

“He’s just an all-round good guy,” the mayor said in his remarks. “It’s really important to recognize Jimmy’s achievements and there’s nothing better than renaming a road in his own community.”

Sheedy was first elected as a councillor of the former Stafford Township in 1974. He went on to sit on the councils of the newly amalgamated Stafford-Pembroke Township and finally Laurentian Valley Township. He also served as reeve of Stafford Township for six years sitting as a member of Renfrew County Council. He represented the councils at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Rural Ontario Municipal Association.

His community involvement was also extensive. He was an executive member of the Friends of the Disabled and the Pembroke Junior Lumber Kings and the political chairman of the Renfrew County Real Estate Board. Speaking on behalf of the family, his son, Kevin Sheedy, thanked the mayor and council, as well as chief administrative officer Dean Sauriol. He also recognized his late mother, Marie, who would have been very proud of this milestone for her husband.

“She was an equal partner in everything he accomplished,” “I’d just like to thank Steve and the council and Dean and the staff for thinking of Dad. This is just fantastic. It’s quite an honour.”

Later, a humbled Jim Sheedy was at a loss for words as he cut the ribbon dedicating the sign.

“I am happy and very proud,” he said. “I spent a lot of time here.”

Bennett acknowledged that he still seeks out Sheedy for advice on municipal matters. The veteran was invaluable around the council table, he added.

“Jimmy brought so much history to us,” said Bennett. “He was always a representative here so it just made sense that we recognized his legacy.”

