Kids and Cops team-up for fishing derby

Nothing says summer like heading to your favourite fishing hole and casting a line hoping to catch the big one.

On Saturday, 43 local kids enjoyed this rite of the season teaming up with members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police for the annual Kin Club of Pembroke Kids and Cops Fishing Derby.

Covered by spring flooding only two months ago, the imposing breakwater that rings the Pembroke Marina was the place to be for these young anglers during the three-hour catch and release derby which was held free for kids ages 12 and under. Organizers were elated that the rain, which caused havoc in last year's derby, stayed away for at least one day during what meteorologists are predicting will be one of the wettest summers on record.

“Nothing says summer like fishing,” said event chairwoman Faye Larocque. “This encourages families to come out and do some free fishing and get some prizes at the end.”

This event is sponsored by Fishing Forever, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding worthwhile fishing, conservation and education projects. It is chaired by professional angler and television show host Bob Izumi. The local derby is also supported by the Police Association of Ontario, Canadian Tire, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and the Pembroke Kin Club. This year, members of the detachment, including its the OPP Auxiliary, were joined by a member of the Renfrew OPP Marine Unit, who brought one of their rescue boats as a display.

“It's a great way for us to have a positive interaction with the kids,” said Constable Shawn Peever. “This is getting them out on a nice day, learning the sport of fishing and enjoying it.”

The biggest catch of the day came from Connor Ott, who reeled in a 21-inch catfish. The smallest catch of the derby was recorded by Austin Blagean. For Austin Roggie, an 11-year-old student from Rockwood Public School, it was a banner day with 20 fish caught, the most of the tournament. The second highest amount of fish was landed by Lauren Thomas, who brought in six. Austin, who caught his first 29-inch pickerel on Golden Lake when he was just three, said he had a special spot at the end of the pier.

“I had a little honey hole there and they all seem to come out of there,” he explained.

This is the third year that the Kin Club has taken the lead on the popular derby. In 2016, the club was formed as a result of a merger of the Kinette and Kinsmen Clubs of Pembroke, both which had suffered declining memberships. The Kinsmen had been around since 1947, while the Kinette Club's history goes back to 1951.

“We are looking for volunteers to join us,” said Kin Club president Lorraine Pecoskie. “We are a small group and we're trying to survive.”

