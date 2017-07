A power outage has affected 12,807 Hydro One customers in the Upper Ottawa Valley this evening.

The blackout includes the Town of Petawawa, Deep River, Laurentian Hills, Head, Clara, Maria and sections of Laurentian Valley.

An Hydro One notice estimates power will be restored by 7:30 p.m. tonight. Hydro One did not say what caused the outage which started around 2 p.m. this afternoon.