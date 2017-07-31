When it comes to getting out on the water, the Ottawa Valley’s options are endless.

From the expansive canoe routes of Algonquin Park to the historic waterways of the Mattawa to the wondrous treasure of Shaw Woods, there’s a little piece of natural watery heaven that will appeal to all kinds of paddlers whether they be a novice or a lifelong canoeist.

On July 27, Fred Blackstein – one of Pembroke’s most well-known master canoeists – stopped by the Pembroke Public Library to share his wealth of canoe knowledge and his passion for paddling.

Over 30 people of all ages attended the special presentation to hear Blackstein share interesting canoe tales and tips acquired from his now 60 years of paddling.

With a mission to inspire his audience to engage in canoe adventures so they could discover the expansive natural beauty and wonder that lies within the Ottawa Valley area and beyond, Blackstein’s talk focused on the best paddling destinations in the area and how anyone could partake in the sport at a minimal cost.

After briefly discussing the Aboriginal history in the area and how canoeing was their main form of transportation, Blackstein passionately spoke about the beautiful lakes, rivers and other paddling routes that he’s been exploring since he was a teenager.

“I don’t think there’s a lake or a route that I haven’t paddled. But some are more exciting in terms of wildlife or they’re more historic,” said Blackstein.

One of the top locations that Blackstein recommended is none other than Algonquin Park. With over 2800 kilometres of canoe routes in Algonquin Park, paddlers have a myriad of options to choose from and will always be discovering new and exciting territory.

Of all of Algonquin park’s lakes and rivers, Blackstein said that Barron River Canyon – or as he called it, ‘the jewel of Algonquin Park’ - is the most beautiful area to head out in a canoe.

“If you live around here you really should get a look at the Canyon at least once. The portages are all marked in terms of how long they are, you can put in a canoe at Grand Lake at Achray and take a very nice two or three day trip down to the various lakes that connect to Barron River. You’ll go through the Barron Canyon and come out at the bottom edge of Squirrel Rapids,” he said.

Along with the innumerable canoe routes that Algonquin has to offer, Blackstein suggested many other local spots including Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park by Mattawa River, Driftwood Provincial Park, Bonnechere Park and Shaw Woods.

Shortly outside of the Ottawa Valley region, Blackstein encouraged his audience to take a trip out to Bon Echo Provincial Park and Killarney.

“Bon Echo is a little further away but it’s very unique and worth the trip. It has the finest collection of native pictographs pretty well in the country and it’s a short paddle across Mazinaw Lake from Bon Echo park. The pictographs go back hundreds and hundreds of years to the native people travelling up and down and leaving their mark,” said Blackstein. “Once you get more serious about travelling by canoe, Killarney is a beautiful place over by Georgian bay. You would swear it is snowing because the mountains are all white just like snow. It’s beautiful canoeing tripping out there, not too long of a drive but you have to plan on being there for more than just one day.”

After discussing the treasure trove of canoe routes in the region, Blackstein went into detail on different canoe and paddle choices.

When it comes to canoes, there’s a range of choices including the cedar strip canoe, a stripper or a kevlar boat. For those who are new to canoeing, Blackstein suggested that they start off by renting a canoe for a day and trying it out.

With paddles ranging from the Beaver Tail to the Otter Tail to a regular “CTC” or a bent-shaft paddle – Blackstein explained how each serves a different purpose.

“If you’re in shallow water, you can use a CTC paddle – or Canadian Tire Corporation. These paddles are only about $12 and they’re great for starting off,” said Blackstein. “If you’re more experienced and want to race, you’ll probably want the bent-shaft paddle. You can’t do a lot of things with it because it’s asymmetrical, but it’s great for racing and travelling in a straight line for long distance.

