Historic local quilt unearthed for Canada's 150th

Canada’s 150 years of history is a patchwork of unique stories sewn together like a beautiful quilt.

Five years ago, Pat Bearisto was sifting through a Labour Day yard sale in the parking lot at the Home Hardware in Laurentian Valley and she stumbled upon a piece of treasure.

At the time, it merely looked like an ordinary piece of teal-blue fabric that was neatly folded together.

Bearisto loved the colour of the fabric and she was eager to turn it into a quilt, so she purchased the material and brought it home.

It was upon unfolding the fabric that Bearisto was pleasantly surprised to find a beautiful treasure hidden inside.

What had appeared to be a large piece of teal-blue fabric was actually a beautiful quilt top.

“I opened it up and it was a quilt top that had been hand-embroidered by someone – probably someone from the Pembroke or Petawawa area,” said Bearisto.

It was a beautiful Canadian masterpiece with colourful embroidery work that reflected all of the country’s 10 provinces and three territories.

The numerous squares featured intricate details that beautifully showcased each province's coat of arms, bird, flower and emblem.

Not knowing what to do with the treasure piece, Bearisto kept it safely tucked away until she left Petawawa to move to Kingston in 2015 and decided to share the masterpiece with her local quilt guild.

“I joined a quilt guild here in Kingston and I took it for Show and Tell one day where this lady fell in love with it and she said "we need to do something with that quilt top",” said Bearisto. “So between her and I we got it finished. We added the cotton fibre fill inside, we added a backing, we put a border around it and we got a lady with a long-arm quilting machine who quilted it for us. We didn't want to take away from the pattern, so she did a really beautiful job of quilting it together that still kept the original pattern.”

This year, in honour of Canada’s150th anniversary, Bearisto and her local quilt guild were inspired to publicly showcase the quilt as a unique tribute to the country they call home.

To further celebrate Canada’s special milestone, Bearisto decided to have the words “Canada 150th” sewn across the centre.

On Canada Day, Bearisto put the quilt on display at her local church – St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Kingston – and received innumerable comments from community members about the quilt’s exquisite embroidery work.

Currently stowed away in a safe at the office of Bearisto’s local quilt guild, she said that she plans to once again unearth the quilt next summer to have it showcased at the 2018 quilt shows taking place in Kingston as well as Petawawa.

“It's a big quilt that measures about 80 inches by 100 inches, so not something you could just throw on a bed because it's too fancy and you'd have to have a really big wall to be able to hang it on,” said Bearisto.

Bearisto hopes that by publicly sharing the story of the quilt through newspaper articles and by showcasing the masterpiece at those quilt shows next summer, that she will eventually be able to track down the individual who created the original embroidery work.

If and when she is able to connect with that original quilt maker, Bearisto hopes to meet them and get their name out so that they are recognized for the quilted treasure they created.

“We don’t know where it originated from and we don’t know who did the embroidery work. But the embroidery work is amazing, you'd swear that it was done on an embroidery machine because it's such beautiful work. I've never seen embroidery work that beautiful before,” said Bearisto. “I’m really hoping I can find the person who did the original work, it would be wonderful if we could find them.”

cip@postmedia.com