Killaloe author featured in Spirit of Canada book

KILLALOE – Heartwarming Canadian stories are being told in a new Chicken Soup for the Soul book and one local author has contributed her own tale.

Released on June 6, the Chicken Soup for the Soul’s latest instalment – titled The Spirit of Canada: 101 Stories of Love and Gratitude – was published in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The book includes a collection of 101 real-life stories that were written by people from all across Canada, some who were born and raised in Canada or others who are new to the country and are happily making it their home.

Out of 6000 submissions, Killaloe author Elizabeth Kranz was among the authors whose works were selected for the new Canadian-themed publication.

“I was so excited when I heard the news that my story was chosen. I've had a few other stories published in other magazines and in other books, but I knew this one was worldwide popular so it was pretty special,” said Kranz.

Divided into various thematic sections such as “Into the Wild”, “Welcome Home” and “Helping Hands”; the stories delve into the authors’ most cherished, memorable, inspiring, uplifting and wondrous experiences of living in the Canada.

From emotional tales about the fires in Fort McMurray, to the experience of newly migrating to Canada and being welcomed by strangers with open arms, to stories about Canadian heroes such as Terry Fox – the stories involve a broad range of emotions and themes.

Kranz’s story is titled “Four Seasons in Moosonee” and is included within the “Into the Wild” section.

When Kranz’s husband landed his first teaching job in Moosonee in 1976, the two welcomed the opportunity and lived there until 1978.

According to Kranz, she has so many fond memories of living in the small northern Ontario town – right on the tip of James Bay – that she decided to write her Chicken Soup for the Soul submission about that unique experience.

“I really loved it up there and they had such a unique community of which the population was 85 percent Cree. There was a little over 1,000 people who lived there and only two blondes including myself. I’ve just always had an admiration for First Nations people as they were here long before the rest of us, so I loved it up there and it was home to me,” said Kranz.

Soon after The Spirit of Canada was released, the authors were invited to attend the official book launch in Toronto on June 13.

“Not all of the authors were able to attend, but about 33 were there. So I got to meet these other authors and they were from all over – four were from British Columbia and one was from Newfoundland. It was a fantastic night hearing these wonderful stories and meeting these inspiring people. I even got to meet the first female triathlete in Canada because there’s a story about her in the book and she was able to come to the launch party with the author that wrote her story,” said Kranz.

For those interested in purchasing Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Spirit of Canada, it’s available online or in some stores at Chapters or Coles.

