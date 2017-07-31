Wild, hot weekend at the Beachburg Fair

BEACHBURG – It was a wild west weekend as the Beachburg Fair capped off its historic 160th edition.

Crowds packed the Beachburg fairgrounds from Friday to Sunday to take in the first Renfrew County rural fair of the year. This year's event, with the theme of “Celebrating 160 years of Tradition,” focused on the roots of the agricultural fair heralding its founder, David Beach, who hosted the first fair out of his hotel in 1857.

The unique history of the fair was recounted during opening ceremonies Friday night at the fairgrounds situated on grounds that Beach's son, Joseph, donated to the village in 1878. To symbolize the efforts of the many directors and volunteers who have put on this show over the last 160 years, past-presidents of the Beachburg Agricultural Society and past Homecraft presidents came together on the Bavarian stage for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Homecraft past-president Lois Doughtery did the honours.

“In the early years, agricultural fairs were a display of the achievements and rural lifestyle,” said master of ceremonies Barry Robinson, himself a past-president. “The fair was a real focal event for the community and that hasn't changed. Fairs face a lot of competition but in spite of that they are reinventing themselves.”

The festivities kicked off with the crowning of Blake Barton and Breigha Mailman as the 2017 Little Mr. and Miss Beachburg Fair. The fair has become a time-honoured summer tradition with former residents planning their vacations so they can come home the last week of July. Whitewater Region Mayor Hal Johnson called it a true homecoming for the community.

“160 years of tradition is still strong,” said Johnson. “This is a sign of community strength. We have such great volunteers and phenomenal talent in our community.”

The weekend was filled with a slate of events for folks of all ages. Musical entertainment was provided by the Ghost Town Cryers, Young Country with Joey Vaillancourt, Matt Haycock. And Off Road, who had a special surprise guest performer as Canadian country recording artist Jason Blaine made an appearance. The fair once more highlighted the 4-H Club with the dairy cattle and beef cattle shows which determined qualifiers for the Masterfeeds Supreme Show at the Royal Winter Fair this fall in Toronto. Large crowds also came out for the Demolition Derby on Friday night.

This year's fair also attracted the World's Finest Midway which featured 13 rides for young and old alike. The big highlight, however, was the Ram Rodeo Tour which returned to the fair for the third year. The two-day show featured Calgary Stampede-like escapades such as barrel racing, pole bending, roping and dangerous sport- bull riding. Riders from across Canada and the U.S. also competed for spots in the rodeo's championship Finals which will be held at the Royal Canadian Riding Academy in Newmarket this October.

Beachburg starts the fair season which will continue in this region with venues in Cobden, Renfrew and Arnprior. Rona-Lee McCrea, president of the Beachburg Fair, said she wondered what David Beach would have thought about his creation 160 years later. She added it is important that Renfrew County residents come out to all these events.

“We are a dying breed,” said McCrea. “The smaller fairs are dying out so we need to support them.”

Here are some fair results from the weekend. In the Dairy Show, Paulview Farms, of Pakenham, Ontario, was crowned Grand Champion. Greenlark Holsteins, of Whitewater Region, was named Reserve Grand Champion. Spruce Briar Jerseys, of Westmeath, took home first place in the Breeders Herd. Olivia Howard, of Eganville, received an honourable mention in this class.

In the demolition derby, Bailey Gagnon won the small class, followed by second place Michael Neuman, third place Logan Maves and fourth place Jeffrey O. Jones. Carissa O'Connor took the large class, followed by second place Scotty Behm, third place Fred Thibodeau and fourth place Rob Brisson. Phillip Agae came in first in the van class, followed by Chris Lapointe. Phillip Agar came first in the small car/van grudge match.

SChase@postmedia.com